Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“This was a non-sensical and horrific execution-style murder of a father of two,” said Bragg. “We will continue to use every lever possible to prevent gun violence. I thank our prosecutors who share the unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for these crimes fully accountable for their actions.”

On Sept. 30, Dunn was seen on surveillance video initiating a physical altercation in front of the Frederick Samuels Apartments on West 144th St. in Harlem with 41-year-old Saladeen Cochrane who dated his mother years ago.

After the altercation, Dunn was caught on video walking with two friends, one of whom was wearing a thick vest. Dunn took the vest off his friend and put it on himself for protection, according to court documents.

Armed with the vest, Dunn circled the block looking for Cochrane to ambush him. When he came upon him, Dunn stopped directly in front of Cochrane and shouted before drawing a gun and shooting him at least eight times, officials said.

Dunn fled the scene after the shooting, going to his mother’s apartment on St. Nicholas Avenue still with the vest on. During the investigation into the shooting, authorities recovered the vest at Dunn’s mothers apartment. He later surrendered to police.

Cops charged Dunn with second-degree murder and criminal weapon possession.

