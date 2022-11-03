ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSuJm_0ixYEHUr00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“This was a non-sensical and horrific execution-style murder of a father of two,” said Bragg. “We will continue to use every lever possible to prevent gun violence. I thank our prosecutors who share the unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for these crimes fully accountable for their actions.”

On Sept. 30, Dunn was seen on surveillance video initiating a physical altercation in front of the Frederick Samuels Apartments on West 144th St. in Harlem with 41-year-old Saladeen Cochrane who dated his mother years ago.

After the altercation, Dunn was caught on video walking with two friends, one of whom was wearing a thick vest. Dunn took the vest off his friend and put it on himself for protection, according to court documents.

Armed with the vest, Dunn circled the block looking for Cochrane to ambush him. When he came upon him, Dunn stopped directly in front of Cochrane and shouted before drawing a gun and shooting him at least eight times, officials said.
Dunn fled the scene after the shooting, going to his mother’s apartment on St. Nicholas Avenue still with the vest on. During the investigation into the shooting, authorities recovered the vest at Dunn’s mothers apartment. He later surrendered to police.
Cops charged Dunn with second-degree murder and criminal weapon possession.

Dunn fled the scene after the shooting, going to his mother’s apartment on St. Nicholas Avenue still with the vest on. During the investigation into the shooting, authorities recovered the vest at Dunn’s mothers apartment. He later surrendered to police.

Cops charged Dunn with second-degree murder and criminal weapon possession.

Comments / 48

I Hughes
5d ago

another reason why it's very important to make sure our young men can control their emotions. I see too many parents allowing these boys to cry uncontrollably over nonsense. or to have tantrums where they get physical or violent. we think it's nothing as a child but then they become these adults who get so pissed off they take someone's life unnecessarily. check your child so that the system doesn't have to check him the hard way as an adult.

Reply(9)
24
Kioffa Khan
5d ago

So now he's going to Rikers Island, temporarily or permanently, and complain about the unfair, unjust, improper treatment that's part of procedure and system of incarceration, totally forgetting about the unfair, unjust, and uncivil treatment of the man he senselessly killed!

Reply(2)
18
yourgurl_nicole hhy
5d ago

@Natalie same thing I was saying where is the rest of the story. why did he confront him? did him and the mother start back messing around? did he hit the mother? so many unanswered questions.

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Boyfriend Charged with Stabbing Brooklyn Woman to Death and Stuffing Remains in Suitcases

Authorities on Monday announced charges against a man who allegedly dismembered his girlfriend and stuffed her body in two suitcases. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said that defendant Justin Williams, 24, lived in the apartment of victim D’Asia Johnson, 22, for a month, masking the decaying smell with […] Click here to view original web page at lawandcrime.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy