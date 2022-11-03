ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wufe967.com

Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man accused of murdering mother inside home he shared with her

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating his mother to death, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Jontrell Collins, 29, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said he used his fists and an "unknown weapon" to beat his mother, 60-year-old Harriet Owens. She died as a result of the attack, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WESH

Florida man accused of beating his mother to death

A man was arrested in connection with his mother’s death in St. Petersburg, police said. The St. Petersburg Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home on Third Avenue South at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and found the body of 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Owens’ son, Jontrell Collins, 29,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Matthew Terry murder trial underway

A Lithia man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in May got emotional on the first day of trial. Matthew Terry was charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Kay Baker after flying into a jealous rage.
LITHIA, FL
fox13news.com

Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

One person shot in Newtown incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy