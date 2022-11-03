Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Two Men Convicted in Bradenton Smoke Shop Murder
29-year-old arrested, charged with allegedly killing his mother in St. Pete
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
Largo woman hit man with plank because she wasn’t ‘getting enough attention,’ police say
A Largo woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hitting a man with a plank, according to police.
Matthew Terry gets emotional on first day of murder trial in girlfriend's stabbing death
TAMPA, Fla. - A Lithia man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in May got emotional on the first day of trial. Matthew Terry was charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Kay Baker after flying into a jealous rage. During opening arguments, prosecutors said Baker was nearly decapitated....
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on
Pinellas County hate crime victim speaks out as convicted man is sentenced
An ABC Action News I-Team review of FBI data dating back to 2002 for Florida reveals a record-high percentage of hate crimes involving assault in 2020, the most recent year available.
Auburndale Cops Looking For Two Men Who Stole Nabsico Worker’s iPad In Walmart
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Police in Auburndale, Florida are searching for two suspects who lifted a Nabisco employee’s iPad while he was working in Walmart. On October 18, at 1:22 PM, two suspects entered the Walmart located at 2120 Highway 92 West in Auburndale, Florida.
Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
One person shot in Newtown incident
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
