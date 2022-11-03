ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

The Miami Dolphins boast the league's fastest offense and will test the Cleveland Browns defensive identity this week. Led by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Browns will have an opportunity to not simply prove they are headed in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball, but that their concept on defense is indeed the right one to contend for a Super Bowl in a league full of explosive offenses.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Saints make major quarterback decision after loss

The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Falcons

Nine days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on one of the most entertaining games of the NFL season thus far. Entering the matchup, the two teams had a combined record of 5-9 yet were battling for sole possession of first place. Defense was optional in this one as the offenses combined for 884 total yards. Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw for over 300 yards in the game, which no one saw coming. He played the best game of his career and made arguably the throw of the year on a 62-yard bomb to DJ Moore to tie the game up with under one minute left in regulation.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Justin Fields’ Record Day Did for Bears’ Ranking

Never underestimate the power of the quarterback to impress over what the team can do. It's a highlight league now and if a quarterback can do what Justin Fields did on Sunday, wins and losses don't seem to matter as much. This was certainly the case with the Bears this...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI

