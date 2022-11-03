Nine days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on one of the most entertaining games of the NFL season thus far. Entering the matchup, the two teams had a combined record of 5-9 yet were battling for sole possession of first place. Defense was optional in this one as the offenses combined for 884 total yards. Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw for over 300 yards in the game, which no one saw coming. He played the best game of his career and made arguably the throw of the year on a 62-yard bomb to DJ Moore to tie the game up with under one minute left in regulation.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO