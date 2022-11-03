Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want
The Miami Dolphins boast the league's fastest offense and will test the Cleveland Browns defensive identity this week. Led by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Browns will have an opportunity to not simply prove they are headed in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball, but that their concept on defense is indeed the right one to contend for a Super Bowl in a league full of explosive offenses.
thecomeback.com
Saints make major quarterback decision after loss
The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Jaguars’ Confidence Is Growing After Comeback Victory Against the Raiders
With a 3-6 record at the halfway point of the 2022 season, it would be easy for the seeds of doubt to be planted for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and for the players to lose confidence in their ability to make a second-half run. That’s not what this team is about.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Falcons
Nine days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on one of the most entertaining games of the NFL season thus far. Entering the matchup, the two teams had a combined record of 5-9 yet were battling for sole possession of first place. Defense was optional in this one as the offenses combined for 884 total yards. Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw for over 300 yards in the game, which no one saw coming. He played the best game of his career and made arguably the throw of the year on a 62-yard bomb to DJ Moore to tie the game up with under one minute left in regulation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Names Bengals Assistant as Potential Candidate for Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has done a great job this season. Cincinnati's defense didn't allow a second half touchdown in the first seven games of the year. They also dominated PJ Walker and the Panthers in Week 9, despite being shorthanded. Combine this season with last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Justin Fields’ Record Day Did for Bears’ Ranking
Never underestimate the power of the quarterback to impress over what the team can do. It's a highlight league now and if a quarterback can do what Justin Fields did on Sunday, wins and losses don't seem to matter as much. This was certainly the case with the Bears this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
FRISCO - We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ. “I’ve...
