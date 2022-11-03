ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPQnC_0ixYDPLe00

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said the crash happened as multiple law enforcement agencies were trying to locate stolen vehicles in the area as part of a “proactive traffic operation.”

Two MPD officers were injured in the crash and were hospitalized as a precaution, but both are expected to recover. Two WSP officers were seen at a local hospital as a precaution but were uninjured, according to WisDOT.

According to WisDOT, the crash — which happened around 12:11 p.m. between the West Broadway and John Nolen Drive exits — happened after a WSP trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was driving in the closed Flex Lane. The driver reportedly refused to stop and hit the MPD squad car on the driver’s side before hitting the WSP cruiser.

Authorities said the suspect then got out of their vehicle and ran away before trying to carjack a taxi that was parked at a nearby business. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, though officials have not detailed what charges the individual might face.

The crash closed the three left lanes of the Beltline for just over two hours; WisDOT’s 511 website showed backups stretching past Highway 51. As of 2:25 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

Because MPD officers were involved in the crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol will handle the remainder of the investigation. Any announcements about charges against the suspect will come from Wisconsin State Patrol.

In total, the four-hour traffic operation ended with multiple arrests and the recovery of two guns, a stolen vehicle and a “significant amount” of controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s office.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported that the vehicle that crashed into the MPD squad car was stolen; a department spokesperson and WisDOT officials later said the vehicle involved in the crash was not stolen.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Deedledoors
4d ago

And the driver will still be let out with a slap on the wrist 🤬

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Westbound Beltline reopens following crash near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened following a vehicle crash near the Whitney Way exit. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene along with Madison police officers....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges in deadly Madison stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stabbing death of a 35-year-old man on Madison’s east side has been determined to be justifiable and no charges will be filed, the Madison Police Department reported Monday, citing a Dane Co. District Attorney’s decision. The MPD update did not provide any new...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center. Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt

Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, …. Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode, which will tell the story of the couple’s disappearance over the Fourth...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy