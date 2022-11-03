ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q76B3_0ixYDIPn00

The Lakers star compared himself to the seven-time Super Bowl winner when it comes to playing through adversity.

LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons.

The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.

However, the process doesn’t come without blemishes for the four-time NBA champion. Following the Lakers’ 120-117 victory against New Orleans on Wednesday night, James revealed that he has been dealing with foot soreness.

He still managed to play 40 minutes in the win, but he wasn’t as efficient as usual, finishing with 20 points off 9-of-23 shooting and failing to convert any of his attempts (0-of-7) from three-point range. Even in what James might consider as a down performance, the 37-year-old hates missing games. He’s found a way to play through injuries over the years and compared himself to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in that regard.

“Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night,” James said after the game. “It hurt me to my soul to miss out on the Halloween party with all my guys on Monday … Tom Brady’s been on the injury report for like 20 straight years. Somehow he just plays.”

Over the past two seasons, James has missed 53 games due to ankle, abdominal and knee injuries. But he has been remarkably healthy for most of his career, especially considering the extra mileage he has accumulated in 15 postseason appearances. Like James, Brady is a unicorn as well, having missed only 20 games since becoming an NFL starting quarterback in 2001. In those 20 games, 15 of them alone came when the 45-year-old tore his ACL in 2008.

James is on pace to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, needing 1,151 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . That, in itself, along with trying to put the Lakers in position to compete for another NBA title certainly will keep James motivated.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James now leads NBA in shameful category

LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is. The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from three) to finish with a season-low 17 points.
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy