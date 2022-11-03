Read full article on original website
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
thecomeback.com
Saints make major quarterback decision after loss
The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season
We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value. This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want
The Miami Dolphins boast the league's fastest offense and will test the Cleveland Browns defensive identity this week. Led by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Browns will have an opportunity to not simply prove they are headed in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball, but that their concept on defense is indeed the right one to contend for a Super Bowl in a league full of explosive offenses.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Falcons
RB: Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor Jr. SS: Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS. KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard. PR: Shi Smith. LS: JJ Jansen. P:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
Why Tom Brady wants to host 'Saturday Night Live' again
Tom Brady spoke on his "Let's Go!" podcast with "SNL" star Kenan Thompson about why he would host the show again, and how Bill Belichick is similar to Lorne Michaels.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
Can you imagine LeBron James and Stephen Curry as teammates?. It almost happened in the summer of 2014 when James finished what was his final season with the Miami Heat. A recent report by The Athletic detailed the Warriors' interest in James, who led the Heat to two NBA titles in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Jaguars’ Confidence Is Growing After Comeback Victory Against the Raiders
With a 3-6 record at the halfway point of the 2022 season, it would be easy for the seeds of doubt to be planted for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and for the players to lose confidence in their ability to make a second-half run. That’s not what this team is about.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Falcons
Nine days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on one of the most entertaining games of the NFL season thus far. Entering the matchup, the two teams had a combined record of 5-9 yet were battling for sole possession of first place. Defense was optional in this one as the offenses combined for 884 total yards. Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw for over 300 yards in the game, which no one saw coming. He played the best game of his career and made arguably the throw of the year on a 62-yard bomb to DJ Moore to tie the game up with under one minute left in regulation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
WeAreSC On3 11/8/22: Ugly Basketball Loss, Tuli Earns More Honors, and Bailey's Baby
WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look an ugly season-opening loss for USC Basketball, more honors for Tuli Tuipulotu, and Dion Bailey’s new baby. Ugly Basketball Loss. Last night, USC basketball opened the season with an ugly...
