Elections officials, police investigating after 2022 ballot with suspicious substance is found in Adams County

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado officers charged after placing woman in police car later struck by train
Two Colorado police officers were criminally charged Monday, nearly two months after a 20-year-old Greeley woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a freight train while detained in a police car parked on a railroad crossing. Officer Jordan Steinke, from the Fort Lupton Police Department, is accused of...
coloradosun.com
Elbert County clerk loses bid to block election monitor
A Denver District Court judge on Nov. 3 denied a preliminary-injunction request by Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder, leaving in place the election supervisor assigned to Schroeder’s office by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado...
coloradosun.com
A look inside Colorado’s yearslong push to change how schools teach reading
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part...
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Tiffany Square Apartments fire brought back memories of the Lakewood complex
I took one look at the charred husk of the apartment building, and recognition hit immediately. Even broken and blackened, the Tiffany Square Apartments were as familiar to me as they were 25 years ago. In the early morning hours of Halloween, massive flames engulfed the apartment complex, killing a...
coloradosun.com
What it takes to keep one of Denver’s most expensive performing arts from extinction
Opera Colorado’s production of “Rigoletto” — a tale of love, betrayal, rape and murder — begins on this Saturday morning with Michele Di Nuovo, a 62-year-old, retired Denver high school music teacher. Along with his 20 fellow chorus members, Di Nuovo shuffled into the company’s...
coloradosun.com
What the staff at BookBar suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from BookBar in Denver recommend “White Horse,” “Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir” and “Sisterhood of Sleuths.”. From...
Comments / 0