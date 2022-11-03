ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Elections officials, police investigating after 2022 ballot with suspicious substance is found in Adams County

By Delaney Nelson
coloradosun.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Elbert County clerk loses bid to block election monitor

A Denver District Court judge on Nov. 3 denied a preliminary-injunction request by Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder, leaving in place the election supervisor assigned to Schroeder’s office by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado...
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

What the staff at BookBar suggests for your next great read

Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from BookBar in Denver recommend “White Horse,” “Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir” and “Sisterhood of Sleuths.”. From...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy