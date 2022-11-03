SALT LAKE CITY — Some local races are getting less attention than Utah’s high-profile Senate race, but those races could still have some big implications. The make-up of the Salt Lake County Council is at stake this midterm with a key race between longtime Councilman Richard Snelgrove and Democrat Suzanne Harrison. Currently, the council has a 6-3 Republican supermajority, Harrison hopes she can make the split 5-4.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO