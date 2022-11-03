ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Six Astros Declared Free Agents

Following the conclusion of the 2022 World Series on Saturday, the Houston Astros look to the next season with the start of the offseason. Six players — Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez — were declared free agents. Brantley...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

White Sox Reveal 2 Notable Roster Moves To Open Offseason

The 2022-2023 MLB offseason is officially underway. So far, the Chicago White Sox have been pretty busy, having been on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Tony La Russa. The White Sox chose to hire Pedro Grifol, who had been the bench coach for the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Which Brewers players have officially become free agents?

Free agents are currently in a quiet period in which they can only negotiate with their former team. On Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. CT, free agents may sign with any team. Thursday is also the deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers (QO). The QO is set at...
Yardbarker

FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts

A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Nets Star Kyrie Irving Done in Brooklyn?

As first relayed by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Nets have created a list of multiple steps that must be taken by Irving before they lift his suspension, which the team has said will be at least five games. But that list may have been created with the idea...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Anthony Rizzo opts out of contract with New York Yankees

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is going to be a free agent. After two seasons with the New York Yankees, the four-time Gold Glover has decided to opt out of his contract. This was an expected move by Rizzo after the season he had. The 33-year-old signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Yankees back in March of 2022 after the Yankees had traded for him in July of 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brandon Nimmo Should be Next on New York Mets' Wishlist

LAS VEGAS - The MLB offseason is only a few days old, but the Mets have already re-signed their elite closer Edwin Diaz to a record-setting contract. The Mets signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million pact on Sunday as their first move in free agency. Now, their next order of business should be easy: re-sign center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly will make 'strong' early offer for Jacob deGrom

It appears the New York Mets aren't willing to lose ace Jacob deGrom without putting up a fight. SNY's Andy Martino (h/t Danny Abriano) reported Tuesday morning from the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas that he thinks the Mets will make a "strong" early offer for deGrom after the 34-year-old opted out of his contract as had been expected since March.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar

The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. The New York Giants...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy