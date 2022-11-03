Tora Inu is entering the crypto space during a period when meme, specifically dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, are hogging the headlines. But make no mistake, the new digital coin is not just here to join the bandwagon (just like SHIB) or to capitalize on a joke to provide an opportunity for people to earn money (like DOGE) or to just ride the fame that this particular segment of the industry has gained over the last few years (like FLOKI).

1 DAY AGO