NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Instagram is building native minting features for NFTs, while OpenSea finds itself in the middle of the heated ‘creator royalty’ debate. Creator monetization was a core pillar of much of last week’s NFT discussion, all while the ‘excitement to irrelevance’ spectrum of new NFT projects is seemingly accelerating (if Art Gobblers are any example).
Google Becomes Solana Validator, SOL Ignites With 15% Increase

Solana (SOL) has painted its short-term price gauges in green after it responded positively to a recent development that involved its blockchain network and Google Cloud. After the cloud service provider announced it will now serve as validator for the Solana network, SOL initiated a rally that pumped its price by 15%, enabling it to briefly reach the $40 marker.
5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More

The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
3 Reasons Why You Should Invest In Meme Coins Like Dogelon Mars And Big Eyes Coin

Crypto is back! Market graphs are green again, investors are seeking new coins, and the prime mover of the market, Bitcoin (BTC), looks strong too. Is Christmas early this year? We think so. Meme coins have dominated the crypto market since Dogecoin’s unparalleled success. 2021 saw the launch of several...
Are we looking at the next Apecoin or Dogecoin with the Rocketize Token?

The cryptocurrency market grew and thrived last year, with several subsets exceeding initial forecasts. Anyone has the potential to become a billionaire by investing in cryptocurrency. Everybody can attest to the growing number and increasing value of cryptocurrency options. It appears that there is no limit to one’s financial success in the digital sector. While it’s up to you how much money you put into cryptocurrencies, you should do so wisely.
Tamadoge Investors Moving on to New Endeavours With Staking Platform Oryen – ICO

As the crypto market continues to recover from the bearish trend, investors are looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios. For some, that means investing in crypto-assets outside of their main holdings. Others are looking for ways to improve their current strategies and optimize their portfolio. Investors involved with...
Crypto Will Eventually Enjoy Mass Adoption, Mastercard CEO Says

Crypto assets like the Bitcoin, altcoins such as Ethereum, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens share one objective: to be be part of the global mainstream financial system. But ideas such as anonymity, decentralization and the lack of clear framework that allow the digital asset class to be easily associated with illicit activities continue to slow down the process for wider acceptance and more usage of digital currencies.
Tora Inu Gives Holders More Freedom To Earn & Engage With The Ecosystem

Tora Inu is entering the crypto space during a period when meme, specifically dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, are hogging the headlines. But make no mistake, the new digital coin is not just here to join the bandwagon (just like SHIB) or to capitalize on a joke to provide an opportunity for people to earn money (like DOGE) or to just ride the fame that this particular segment of the industry has gained over the last few years (like FLOKI).

