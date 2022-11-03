Oregon Ducks fans had an opportunity to see two of the greatest quarterbacks in school history, Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, go against each other on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game itself was a bit of a disappointment, with Mariota only completing 12 passes and Herbert throwing a touchdown and an interception while leading his team to a victory. Still, it’s incredible to see two Oregon alumni starting at quarterback in the NFL, and many of the school’s other players had great weeks on the gridiron. Juwan Johnson secured his third receiving touchdown of the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO