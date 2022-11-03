Elle King gave us a sneak peek at her CMA Awards Jerry Lee Lewis tribute

Singer Elle King joined Audacy hosts TC and Dina B backstage at this year's Stars & Strings 2022 concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL this week, and gave fans a little preview of her upcoming CMA Awards tribute performance scheduled for November 9.

This Wednesday, November 9 on ABC, King is set to take the stage with rockers The Black Keys for a special 2022 CMA Awards tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis who recently passed away at the age of 87 , with a cover of his beloved classic, "Great Balls of Fire." Elle says she's excited about the show; "I grew up listening to all kinds of Rock & Roll, and Jerry Lee Lewis was definitely part of that." She says particularly for her and her dad -- comedian Rob Schneider -- the music and showmanship of artists like Lewis, Elvis , and The Beatles were major inspirations, and although saddened, she's honored to be given the chance to celebrate him. "I mean, it doesn't hurt that The Black Keys are gonna be up there," she adds.

Now a mom herself to her son Lucky , Elle says although conversations can get rambunctious between she and her dad at times, her favorite moments with him are later at night when she gets to have deeper, and strangely, sillier talks. "We're very similar in like, you never know which one you're gonna get... we're both insomniacs so I know when my dad calls me in the middle of the night he's feeling silly and he wants to tell me a joke, or run something by me, or tell me a funny story. That's when we have our real chats and we laugh."

