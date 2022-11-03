ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Elle King gave us a sneak peek at her CMA Awards Jerry Lee Lewis tribute

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MgWA_0ixYBkrb00

Singer Elle King joined Audacy hosts TC and Dina B backstage at this year's Stars & Strings 2022 concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL this week, and gave fans a little preview of her upcoming CMA Awards tribute performance scheduled for November 9.

LISTEN NOW: Elle King backstage with TC and Dina B at Stars & Strings

This Wednesday, November 9 on ABC, King is set to take the stage with rockers The Black Keys for a special 2022 CMA Awards tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis who recently passed away at the age of 87 , with a cover of his beloved classic, "Great Balls of Fire." Elle says she's excited about the show; "I grew up listening to all kinds of Rock & Roll, and Jerry Lee Lewis was definitely part of that." She says particularly for her and her dad -- comedian Rob Schneider -- the music and showmanship of artists like Lewis, Elvis , and The Beatles were major inspirations, and although saddened, she's honored to be given the chance to celebrate him. "I mean, it doesn't hurt that The Black Keys are gonna be up there," she adds.

Now a mom herself to her son Lucky , Elle says although conversations can get rambunctious between she and her dad at times, her favorite moments with him are later at night when she gets to have deeper, and strangely, sillier talks. "We're very similar in like, you never know which one you're gonna get... we're both insomniacs so I know when my dad calls me in the middle of the night he's feeling silly and he wants to tell me a joke, or run something by me, or tell me a funny story. That's when we have our real chats and we laugh."

Don't miss TC and Dina B's full interview with Elle King, and stay tuned for more backstage conversations from Audacy’s Stars & Strings 2022 right HERE .

Listen to Stars and Strings Radio now on the free Audacy app

Browse and follow more of our all-new Country stations like Stars and Strings Radio , CMA Fest Radio , Audacy New Country , Tailgate Crashers , Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk , Country Edge , and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for the best from the female side of Country music.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
DoYouRemember?

Loretta Lynn Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo As Patsy Cline Hurt Her

Prior to Loretta Lynn’s death this year, she opened up about seeing her friend Patsy Cline being portrayed in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Coal Miner’s Daughter is a film based on Loretta’s life and autobiography. In the film, Beverly D’Angelo, best known for her role in the National Lampoon Vacation movies, played Patsy.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
Whiskey Riff

Dad Hilariously Breaks Into Tears After Listening To Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl” For The First Time

I am willing to bet we all remember the first time we listened to “Don’t Take The Girl” by Tim McGraw. Written by Craig Martin and Larry W. Johnson, it was recorded and released in March 1994 as the second single from his album Not a Moment Too Soon. The fifth single of his career, it was his first #1 in what became a long, long line of #1 hit singles. The traumatic, heart-rending tale of a Johnny’s evolving love […] The post Dad Hilariously Breaks Into Tears After Listening To Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl” For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of Daughter

For American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, it was a banner Sunday as he got to share a photo of his daughter Charlie with the world. He keeps his private life pretty much off the radar. Of course, people see him “picking” through antiques and collectibles. When it comes to photos of his daughter, though, he’s not plastering them all over the Internet. This photo shows Charlie sitting with a cat in her lap. She’s looking away from the camera and out the screen door. From the looks of it, Charlie appears to be quite comfortable at this moment. Wolfe decides to take this photo and share it with us on his Instagram account. Let’s see what he’s saying about her, the cat, and the photo itself thanks to the caption.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEXINGTON, KY
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night

Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
tvinsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Talk Bringing ‘the Heat’ as Co-Hosts (VIDEO)

For the 56th Annual CMA Awards, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, they brought in the “reliever,” the “heat,” according to hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. “For me and this guy to be hosting the biggest night in country music, the CMA Awards, it’s fun. I got to do this by myself last year, and obviously, I didn’t do a good enough job, so we had to go to the big guy here,” Bryan quips in our exclusive first look at the event featuring the country and NFL superstars.
Cheryl E Preston

The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think

There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy