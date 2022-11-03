Read full article on original website
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
Main Street Medina welcomes new Executive Director George Sam
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina has a new executive director. George Sam succeeds Matt Wiederhold, who became the executive director of Heritage Ohio earlier this year. Heritage Ohio is the state administrator of local Main Street programs like Medina’s, which work to promote local businesses and preserve historic downtowns.
Medina High School Encore show choir to ring in the holidays Dec. 2
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina High School’s award-winning Encore Entertainment Company show choir will be ringing in the holiday season in December with its Holiday Extravaganza. The show will include singing and dancing to holiday music, as well as several group performances and sing-alongs.
Giovanni’s founder Carl Quagliata, chef Zachary Ladner plan new restaurant for Little Italy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s legendary restaurateur Carl Quagliata and chef/business partner Zachary Ladner are developing a new restaurant for Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. Quagliata is perhaps best known as the creator of Giovanni’s, one of Cleveland’s longest-running fine dining establishments. Ladner has been the chef there for 13...
How to prep your garden tools for winter. (Yes, that includes sharpening blades)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My article a couple of weeks back mentioned that this is a good time of year to clean your garden tools. You probably shrugged and thought the winter weather would be here before I had a chance to check up on you. But with November upon us and not a snowflake in sight, did you clean your garden tools yet? Because there is no excuse not to, and you will thank yourself (and maybe me) come spring.
Christmas Tree Keg Stand keeps your tree watered and beer cold
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you’re looking for that special holiday gift for the beer drinker in your life, Miller Lite is offering a Christmas Tree Keg Stand. It serves to hold your tree and your beer and keep keg cold and tree watered. A basin in the design of a bow atop the stand serves to hold water for the tree base.
The Galaxy’s annual holiday wine festival is coming up
WADSWORTH, Ohio – The Galaxy’s annual wine festival is set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The casual walkaround tasting will be 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26. Food pairings will be accompany the wines, which will range from $10 to $100 per bottle. More than 100 wines from all over the world and across multiple varietals will be poured.
Fun for everyone: Brunswick Inclusive Playground opens at Neura Park
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The official opening of the Brunswick Inclusive Playground marked a defining moment in the history of the city, according to those gathered at the event Saturday (Nov. 5). “Public spaces help define what a community is,” said Brunswick City Council President Nick Hanek. “To me, this is...
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
North Olmsted schedules inaugural Veteran Recognition Ceremony for Nov. 11
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City School District and the city are coming together with VFW Post 7647 for a special Veterans Day event. The city’s first combined Veteran Recognition Ceremony takes place at 9:50 a.m. Friday (Nov. 11) at the North Olmsted High School Performing Arts Center.
Decorative poles, fixtures to be installed at Grantwood Golf Course in Solon
SOLON, Ohio – City Council has approved the installation of seven decorative poles and fixtures around the horseshoe entrance of Grantwood Golf Course, at 38855 Aurora Road. On Monday (Nov. 7), council accepted the proposal of Johnson-Laux Construction Ohio of Cleveland to install the poles and fixtures at the golf course, at a cost of $43,598, through the Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Program.
Chagrin Falls Students visit Hamlet Senior Living Community on Halloween
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-Costume clad students from the third-grade class at Chagrin Falls’ Gurney Elementary School visited residents at Hamlet Senior Living Community on Halloween as part of the Gurney Service Learning Club (GSLC). Sixteen students played Halloween Bingo with the residents. “During the Bingo game, sometimes the residents helped...
Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo
ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Broadview Heights receives grant of more than $467,000 to repave Ohio 82 west of Broadview Road
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has received a grant that will cover 80 percent of the costs to repave Ohio 82 from Seneca Boulevard near Aldi’s to the town’s western border near Oakwood Trail. It’s a distance of about three-quarters of a mile. The estimated cost of...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
