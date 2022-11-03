ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
SOLON, OH
Main Street Medina welcomes new Executive Director George Sam

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina has a new executive director. George Sam succeeds Matt Wiederhold, who became the executive director of Heritage Ohio earlier this year. Heritage Ohio is the state administrator of local Main Street programs like Medina’s, which work to promote local businesses and preserve historic downtowns.
MEDINA, OH
How to prep your garden tools for winter. (Yes, that includes sharpening blades)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My article a couple of weeks back mentioned that this is a good time of year to clean your garden tools. You probably shrugged and thought the winter weather would be here before I had a chance to check up on you. But with November upon us and not a snowflake in sight, did you clean your garden tools yet? Because there is no excuse not to, and you will thank yourself (and maybe me) come spring.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Galaxy’s annual holiday wine festival is coming up

WADSWORTH, Ohio – The Galaxy’s annual wine festival is set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The casual walkaround tasting will be 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26. Food pairings will be accompany the wines, which will range from $10 to $100 per bottle. More than 100 wines from all over the world and across multiple varietals will be poured.
WADSWORTH, OH
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Decorative poles, fixtures to be installed at Grantwood Golf Course in Solon

SOLON, Ohio – City Council has approved the installation of seven decorative poles and fixtures around the horseshoe entrance of Grantwood Golf Course, at 38855 Aurora Road. On Monday (Nov. 7), council accepted the proposal of Johnson-Laux Construction Ohio of Cleveland to install the poles and fixtures at the golf course, at a cost of $43,598, through the Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Program.
SOLON, OH
Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
CLEVELAND, OH
