ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/7/22–11/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while District Attorney Dan Itzen represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for October 31-November 7, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 31-November 7, 2022. Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in on October 31 on a warrant fro probation violation. Chelsey Smith, of Big Piney, WY, turned herself in on October 31 on a...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Six Change Agents on a Mission to Identify New Approaches for Solving the Addiction Crisis

Screening of the Feature Documentary Film ‘Tipping the Pain Scale‘. Casper, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2022 — “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nine local races uncontested in Natrona County during General Election

CASPER, Wyo. — A number of races for local office in Natrona County have only one candidate appearing on the General Election ballot this year. While some of the following candidates faced challengers during the Primary Election, they are appearing alone on General Election ballots this fall:. Natrona County...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ support group in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions will host free “Grief Through the Holidays” support group meetings from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16. “The holidays can be especially difficult for those who are experiencing grief and loss,” Central Wyoming Hospice said in a press release Monday. “Central Wyoming Hospice can help you navigate these emotions with our ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ Support Group.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona Health out of flu shots for the season

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced it is out of influenza vaccines for the 2022–23 season. The health department said it will not be receiving additional doses this season. “If you still need a flu shot, we recommend calling your selected place prior...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers

CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Gomez; Pauly; Mettler Jr; Schwamb

Angelina Nichole (Sutton) Gomez, 31, of Casper, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on April 21, 1991, to Jeffery Sutton and Deborah (Shelton) Laleman in Waynesville, North Carolina. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Federico Gomez, Jr.; children Cameron, age 12, Mariah, age...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy