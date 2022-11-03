Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/7/22–11/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while District Attorney Dan Itzen represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty....
Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (11/7/22–11/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences handed down recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. The court is not bound at...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 31-November 7, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 31-November 7, 2022. Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in on October 31 on a warrant fro probation violation. Chelsey Smith, of Big Piney, WY, turned herself in on October 31 on a...
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Six Change Agents on a Mission to Identify New Approaches for Solving the Addiction Crisis
Screening of the Feature Documentary Film ‘Tipping the Pain Scale‘. Casper, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2022 — “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Nine local races uncontested in Natrona County during General Election
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of races for local office in Natrona County have only one candidate appearing on the General Election ballot this year. While some of the following candidates faced challengers during the Primary Election, they are appearing alone on General Election ballots this fall:. Natrona County...
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ support group in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions will host free “Grief Through the Holidays” support group meetings from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16. “The holidays can be especially difficult for those who are experiencing grief and loss,” Central Wyoming Hospice said in a press release Monday. “Central Wyoming Hospice can help you navigate these emotions with our ‘Grief Through the Holidays’ Support Group.
Natrona County completes market study; commissioners to vote on raises at next meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — For months, Natrona County has been conducting a study into the pay of neighboring governments’ employees in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. With the study complete, all that’s left is for the Board of County Commissioners to vote on the proposed adjustments at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Casper-Natrona Health out of flu shots for the season
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced it is out of influenza vaccines for the 2022–23 season. The health department said it will not be receiving additional doses this season. “If you still need a flu shot, we recommend calling your selected place prior...
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers
CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
Fire that destroyed shed in Mills on Sunday attributed to warming fire in unrated container
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple county fire agencies responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a residence on 4th St. and Riverview Drive in Mills for a backyard shed that was engulfed in flames, according to Mills Fire Captain John Dierenfeldt. Knockdown took between 15 and 30 minutes. The fire also...
How to vote in Natrona County: Election Day polls will be open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Natrona County. Check the Elections tab on the Oil City News website for our latest coverage throughout the day. How to vote in Natrona County. People in...
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Obituaries: Gomez; Pauly; Mettler Jr; Schwamb
Angelina Nichole (Sutton) Gomez, 31, of Casper, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on April 21, 1991, to Jeffery Sutton and Deborah (Shelton) Laleman in Waynesville, North Carolina. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Federico Gomez, Jr.; children Cameron, age 12, Mariah, age...
