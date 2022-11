OXFORD, Miss. – While most of the country was competing this past weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels had their bye week. The Rebels bye week could not have come at a better time, giving them an extra week to rest and prepare for their matchup against Alabama. Alabama dropped their second game of the season this weekend losing to LSU in Death Valley, giving the Rebels a real chance to take them down too. While Ole Miss also lost to LSU earlier this season, their bye week gives them extra time to not only watch film on their mistakes, but also the weaknesses of Alabama.

