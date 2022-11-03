The Saints are not good, and the players and coaches of past years are suffering just like the fans watching it go down. Eli and Peyton Manning should be tried for crimes for forcing to have Sean Payton watch his former team implode on national television. Maybe it was Peyton’s way of getting back at Coach Payton for what he did to him in Super Bowl XLIV when the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO