ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Saints make major quarterback decision after loss

The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

The Miami Dolphins boast the league's fastest offense and will test the Cleveland Browns defensive identity this week. Led by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Browns will have an opportunity to not simply prove they are headed in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball, but that their concept on defense is indeed the right one to contend for a Super Bowl in a league full of explosive offenses.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season

We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value. This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Anticipating T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee Return This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating the return of two defensive veterans in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic both outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee will return from Injured Reserve this week. Watt has missed all but Week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Justin Fields’ Record Day Did for Bears’ Ranking

Never underestimate the power of the quarterback to impress over what the team can do. It's a highlight league now and if a quarterback can do what Justin Fields did on Sunday, wins and losses don't seem to matter as much. This was certainly the case with the Bears this...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting

The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy