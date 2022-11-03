Some of you might remember when the high school football season started around the third week of September and ended on Thanksgiving Day. That of course went away a long time ago and this year a radical change has many teams done for the season and others that could play into the first weekend of December. For the first time ever New Jersey will have overall champions in Groups 1-5 to go along with the norm of two Non-Public champions. On the public side after two rounds of playoff games Toms River North, Middletown South, Rumson & Raritan are the only Shore Conference teams alive. Donovan Catholic and Red Bank Catholic are still playing in the non-public brackets.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO