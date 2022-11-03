ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River North Working On A Very Special Season

Some of you might remember when the high school football season started around the third week of September and ended on Thanksgiving Day. That of course went away a long time ago and this year a radical change has many teams done for the season and others that could play into the first weekend of December. For the first time ever New Jersey will have overall champions in Groups 1-5 to go along with the norm of two Non-Public champions. On the public side after two rounds of playoff games Toms River North, Middletown South, Rumson & Raritan are the only Shore Conference teams alive. Donovan Catholic and Red Bank Catholic are still playing in the non-public brackets.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ

One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
93-year-old man struck and killed by car

EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

