Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Middletown South powers past Winslow and into Central Jersey Group 4 championship game
MIDDLETOWN -- Early in the first quarter, Winslow's talented offense was moving the ball at will against a formidable Middletown South defense and was on its way to the end zone for the second time in the opening 12 minutes. The Eagles were in danger of falling behind by two...
Toms River North Working On A Very Special Season
Some of you might remember when the high school football season started around the third week of September and ended on Thanksgiving Day. That of course went away a long time ago and this year a radical change has many teams done for the season and others that could play into the first weekend of December. For the first time ever New Jersey will have overall champions in Groups 1-5 to go along with the norm of two Non-Public champions. On the public side after two rounds of playoff games Toms River North, Middletown South, Rumson & Raritan are the only Shore Conference teams alive. Donovan Catholic and Red Bank Catholic are still playing in the non-public brackets.
4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball
If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy. We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!. There are a lot of things you...
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ
One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
Ewing, NJ man followed girls into dorm on Rider campus, police say
LAWRENCE — A Ewing man has been arrested after following two Rider University students into their dorm and attempting to look under the door of their room, according to police. Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment, and is no longer allowed on university...
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)
It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza. Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:. The good and the not-so-good. And he is the general of the...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Golf and tennis: One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ has it all
BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale. Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 acres of manicured greenery. It is listed as the most expensive home for...
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
Exciting New Business Taking Over Kmart In Berlin, NJ
I haven't been to one in years and sadly they are on their way out. I remember going for the blue light specials and the of course grabbing something for lunch in the little Kmart Cafe they had. Now, why am I talking about Kmart, you may ask?. Well, there's...
Loaded handgun recovered after alleged road rage incident in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — An alleged road rage incident led to weapons and other charges for a Philadelphia man, according to police. Eric Carmichael, 60, was detained following a traffic stop, when his Toyota Tacoma was identified by a man who said he was being followed throughout Atlantic City. The...
Gordon Ramsay, ‘Feels More at Home in Atlantic City’, NJ Than Anywhere in the World [VIDEO]
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
93-year-old man struck and killed by car
EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Hey Ocean County Would You Love To Have A Burger Chef Back Again?
So this is a trip down memory lane and if you love burgers, hopefully, this will bring back some memories. I was looking through some nostalgic tee shirts and I came across a "Burger Chef" tee and thought wow that brings back memories. Burger Chef was founded by Frank and...
