Everyone else my be channeling Rosalía’s Motomami aesthetic right now, but on Friday night, the Spanish singer leaned into the sheer dress twin with not one but two rather sheer gown. The singer was attending Spain’s Los40 Music Awards in Madrid, and walked the red carpet in a gown from Acne Studios. It was made of black satin fabric for the skirt, which hung down in asymmetrical pieces around her legs to expose the strappy black heels underneath. The bodice was a sheer long-sleeved turtle-neck cut, backless, and with appliqué opaque shapes across her chest.

1 DAY AGO