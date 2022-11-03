Read full article on original website
Hailey & Justin Bieber Do Matching Fall Casual
They say the longer couples are together, the more they start to look alike. Hailey and Justin Bieber took one more step in that direction on Monday when they were spotted during a casual afternoon in Los Angeles. They stepped on what must have been a chilly day, each wearing puffer jackets, beanies, and baggy pants. It’s basically the his-and-hers version of the same outfit.
Rosalia Does Two Very Daring Sheer Gowns
Everyone else my be channeling Rosalía’s Motomami aesthetic right now, but on Friday night, the Spanish singer leaned into the sheer dress twin with not one but two rather sheer gown. The singer was attending Spain’s Los40 Music Awards in Madrid, and walked the red carpet in a gown from Acne Studios. It was made of black satin fabric for the skirt, which hung down in asymmetrical pieces around her legs to expose the strappy black heels underneath. The bodice was a sheer long-sleeved turtle-neck cut, backless, and with appliqué opaque shapes across her chest.
Gigi Hadid is Quitting ‘Cesspool’ Twitter
Gigi Hadid is joining the Twitter exodus following the purchase of the social media platform by Elon Musk, the billionaire who is currently using his account to field customer service questions all day. Over the weekend, Hadid shared an Instagram Story in which she reposted the news that Twitter’s human rights team had been laid off on Friday.
Emmys Scandals And Shocking Moments That Deserve Their Own Award
Cher Confirms She Has a New Man in Her Life
Cher’s got a new babe. On Sunday, the musical icon confirmed her buregeoning relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards, first tweeting a cropped photo of him with his name and a heart emoji as the caption and then wrote a follow-up tweet telling the “haters” she doesn’t care what they think. The “Believe” singer is 76-years-old and Edwards is 36, which makes a 40 year age gap. But Cher is not going to defend her relationship.
