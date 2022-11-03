Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning have come to a close as Americans are casting their votes in the midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
News4Jax.com
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump takes shot a Gov. DeSantis ahead of midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a subtle shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania. At one point during his speech, Trump referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. According to Oxford Languages, sanctimonious is a...
News4Jax.com
UK government rejects plan to build national flagship
LONDON – Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia. New Prime Minister...
News4Jax.com
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
WARSAW – A women's rights group in Poland on Monday urged people to demonstrate after the country's ruling party leader claimed that Poland's low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians, activists and celebrities accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, of being out...
News4Jax.com
Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat
MOSCHUN – Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, two missiles struck the...
Action News Jax
Takeaways: Bold proposals and 'net zero' criticism at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Bold proposals to confront climate change were floated—and ignored or rejected. The often bogus “net zero” claims by companies and countries were called out. And the fate of an activist on a water and hunger strike continued to get attention, though the Egyptian government showed no signs of backing down.
News4Jax.com
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
KYIV – The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out. “We are...
