Prodigy Releases “Angel” Music Video Featuring Faith Evans

By Preezy Brown
 5 days ago

The estate of late rapper Prodigy has unveiled the music video for “Angel” featuring Faith Evans , the latest single from The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book Of Heroine album, in celebration of what would’ve been his 48th birthday.

Directed by Sylvain Lewis, KK4, and Jordan Tower, the visual begins with Evans on what appears to be a rooftop, belting out the hook as an orange helicopter glides above her in the sky.

“I’m hearin’ what you sayin’/And I’m never gonna change, boy,” the New Jersey native croons, as P gradually drops adlibs while prepping for the delivery of his opening stanza. “I’ll press triggers if they try to press you/Things I do to impress you,” the Queensbridge general declares while professing his adoration for his romantic companion atop production by Knxwledge.

NEW YORK – APRIL 6: Rapper Prodigy from the group Mobb Deep make? an appearance at MTV studios for a taping of MTV 2 Presents Sucker Free Week on April 6, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Comprised of archival footage of Prodigy amid original scenes shot by Evans, the clip marks the third music video released in support of The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine , which dropped back in September and is Prodigy’s first posthumous album.

Arriving five years after his previous effort, Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) , The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book Of Heroine runs 12 songs long and includes the previously released tracks “You Will See” featuring Berto Rich and the DJ Premiere-assisted “Walk Out“. Other guests include Big Noyd, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, and Chinky.

Watch the music video for Proidgy “Angels” featuring Faith Evans below.

