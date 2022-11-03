Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County will have 28 polling places open on Election Day. Find yours here.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Monroe County will have 28 polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must vote at the location that is assigned to them via their address. This information can be viewed in the voter registration portal at Indiana Voters. The Academy.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington
November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to premier ‘Anne of Green Gables’
Constellation Stage and Screen will welcome audiences to the premier of their first Kids Series play, “Anne of Green Gables,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waldron Auditorium on Walnut Street. The play is writer Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the classic children’s novel by L.M. Montgomery and follows...
Indiana Daily Student
Two-man game between veterans, newcomers crucial in No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball win
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there’s a Trayce, there’s a Race. That’s been common knowledge for over three years. The teammates-turned-roommates-turned captains have always shared a palpable on-court chemistry, and their high-low passing plays in the lane were a focal point of Indiana basketball’s offense last season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball shows depth in 88-53 victory over Morehead State
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball has no lack of talent in its starting lineup, but when struggling early against Morehead State University in its season opening 88-53 victory Monday, it turned to its bench. The second unit responded thoroughly. Tied 21-21 with nine minutes remaining in the first half,...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football is a broken record of your least favorite song
Indiana football got off to a promising start for the fifth-consecutive time. Can you guess the outcome of each of those contests?. The Hoosiers are stuck on repeat every weekend they take the field: a good start followed by beyond-imaginable self implosion. To put it bluntly, the result of these losses is marked by disappointment and embarrassment.
Indiana Daily Student
Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football offense collapses, Penn State takes contest 45-14
Indiana football came into its matchup with Penn State hoping to get an upset and break its ever-growing losing streak. Neither happened, and with an injury to the game’s starting quarterback Jack Tuttle, Indiana’s younger players saw a glimpse of the field. Freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams both saw time leading the offense but couldn’t swing the game in the Hoosiers’ favor. Indiana kept it close for the first quarter before failing to move the ball and allowing Penn State to score at will with its rushing attack. In the end, the Hoosiers fell 45-14.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football falls to Penn State 45-14 amidst changes at quarterback
Indiana football welcomed Penn State to Bloomington Saturday afternoon and were taken to task by a score of 45-14. The Nittany Lions came to Memorial Stadium off a debilitating loss to second-ranked Ohio State last week, where the team gave up a fourth-quarter lead. The loss spurred rumors that Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar might replace the veteran senior quarterback Sean Clifford at the helm.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Indiana Daily Student
LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day
The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing page for...
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
