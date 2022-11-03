ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after barricade situation on James Island

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to what they called a ‘barricaded subject situation’ in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island.

Charleston PD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members are on scene in the 1000 block of Oakcrest Drive.

The department, though, provided very few details about that incident.

Police ask community members to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Keep checking for updates.

