All Elite Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. AEW World Championship Eliminator Bracket Unveiled. Ethan Page and Dante Martin were the first two competitors to be confirmed for the bracket. Then, on the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Ricky Starks entered the tournament. The former FTW Champion stated that people have been asking questions and hoping to see him on TV, and he had an answer in the form of competing in the tournament.

1 DAY AGO