4 Stocks to Watch Despite the Hardships in the Alcohol Industry
Players in the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry have been witnessing product shortages due to supply delays and other logistic issues. Escalated input, freight and packaging costs, along with higher advertising and marketing expenses, may continue to be headwinds for the industry participants. However, companies in the alcohol space...
3 Air-Freight & Cargo Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Woes
UPS - Free Report) , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. AAWW - Free Report) and Air Transport Services Group (. ) to benefit from these favorable developments. The companies housed in the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry provide air-delivery and freight services. Most players in the space are involved in offering specialized transportation and logistics services. Some participants offer a range of supply-chain solutions, such as freight forwarding, customs brokerage, fulfillment, returns, financial transactions and repairs. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. Leading industry players, including UPS, transport millions of packages each day across the globe. Apart from operating a ground fleet of multiple vehicles, some of these companies maintain an air fleet. While some players focus on providing air-transportation services for passengers and cargo, others deliver services to entities that outsource air-cargo lifting requirements.
Altra Industrial (AIMC) Down 4.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
AIMC - Free Report) reported lackluster results for third-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Shares of the company declined 4.5% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 80 cents per share,...
What's in Store for Vermilion Energy (VET) in Q3 Earnings?
VET - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings...
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy Amid Congress Mid-Term Polls
The U.S. equity markets witnessed an uptrend in the past few trading sessions despite a soft iPhone production warning from Apple owing to Covid-19 restrictions in China. The rise was largely triggered by optimism surrounding the mid-term congressional elections as markets widely expect an outcome that would potentially benefit interest rates and Treasury supply. With the fourth successive 75 basis point increase, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflationary pressures. However, inflation has yet to recede from its near 40-year highs, fueling speculations that more interest rate hikes are in the pipeline.
An Aerospace & Defense ETF Hits the Market
First Trust recently launched a fund on the Aerospace and Defense industry namely First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF MISL. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) in Focus. The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF looks to track investment results that correspond generally to the price...
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th
HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days. Hudson Technologies, Inc....
Add These 4 GARP Stocks to Your Portfolio for Maximum Returns
GWW - Free Report) , National Fuel Gas Company (. JHX - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Arrow (ARW) Expands RF Connectivity Offering With Sunway Deal
ARW - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sunway Communication. Sunway is a world-leading provider of radio frequency connectivity-related and other performance-critical components and modules. As part of the distribution agreement, Arrow will offer and support Sunway’s entire product range across the Americas, Europe,...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Factors Likely to Influence Dillard's (DDS) in Q3 Earnings
DDS - Free Report) is expected to register year-over-year top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. However, higher SG&A expenses and supply-chain costs are likely to have dented its earnings performance despite efforts to manage inventory levels and reduce operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter...
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The...
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Magnolia (MGY) Shares Rise 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
MGY - Free Report) stock has gone up 7.6% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 1. This rise in the stock price could be attributed to the Houston, TX-based independent upstream operator’s third-quarter earnings and sales outperforming the consensus mark. Behind the Earnings Headlines. Magnolia reported a third-quarter...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, United (UAL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Earnings Preview: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
DNUT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
MPLX Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Distribution by 10%
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) units have gained 2.5% after reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Q3 Results. MPLX reported third-quarter earnings of 96 cents per unit,...
Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View
PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
