FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
pix11.com
A lot of dough: Sisters behind Thumb Bread on their rise
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When the Esendemir sisters launched a restaurant based around their proprietary. , their goal was to help support their parents, who were ill. But now, more than a decade later, the business is not only still around, but raking in the dough. Sisters Arzu, Gonca,...
pix11.com
Hoops star creates tech program to help Brooklyn kids
Steam Champs is a science and technology program created by former WNBA star Niesha Butler. It helps New York City kids learn about math, science and engineering. Hoops star creates tech program to help Brooklyn …. Steam Champs is a science and technology program created by former WNBA star Niesha...
pix11.com
NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors
Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation. Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets....
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: More warm November weather
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another spring-like autumn day as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. That made it the eighth day in a row in which afternoon high temperatures were above average. Several record highs were set again: Islip warmed to 74...
pix11.com
Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 70s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will be unseasonably warm and humid with a chance for afternoon showers. With temperatures expected to hit the upper 70s and even 80s in some locations, those temps are about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. However, a shower could develop in some areas in the early afternoon.
pix11.com
Warm spell comes to an end, temps fall in NY, NJ
Another round of record heat was set across much of the region on Monday. Bridgeport, CT shattered their previous high of 69 degrees as the temperature soared to 79 degrees. Out of all the reporting stations, only Central Park missed out by a degree as the temperature topped out at 77 degrees.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: A warm start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may show November, but it felt more like May on Saturday as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. A number of record highs were set as well: Newark made it all the way to 79 degrees, LaGuardia warmed to 75, Islip got to 74, and Bridgeport made it to 73. Central Park (76) and JFK (73) got in on the action as well, but both locations fell 2 degrees short of tying their record highs for Nov. 5. In addition to the warmth, there was a touch of humidity in the air as dew points were in the low 60s.
pix11.com
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
pix11.com
Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day
Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
pix11.com
NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over …. Authorities on Sunday...
pix11.com
‘Tell Me Lies’ star Alicia Crowder heading to Broadway
New York (PIX11) With the first season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ wrapped, actress Alicia Crowder expresses what it was like playing her character ‘Diana’ on the series. She also explains the show’s love triangle with ‘Stephen,’ ‘Diana,’ and ‘Lucy.’. Alicia’s...
pix11.com
How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary transparency law
Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to chat more about the law and how to navigate job searches moving forward. How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary …. Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to...
pix11.com
Award-winning music artist Speech heads to NJPAC for jazz event
Award winning music artist Speech set to perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival. Hip Hop icons Rakim and Chuck D. will also take the stage. Info and tickets available at njpac.org.
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
pix11.com
Push to the polls ahead of Election Day
In the final push before Election Day, the contenders for New York governor crisscrossed the state. The gap has narrowed in recent weeks, with Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin closing in on incumbent Kathy Hochul. Campaign efforts continued on Monday. Push to the polls ahead of Election Day. In the...
pix11.com
Not sure how to play Powerball? Here’s what you need to know
You've likely heard about the Powerball jackpot, which has reached an estimated world record $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to the lottery. If you're ready to try your luck for the largest pot in history but aren't sure how to play, we have you covered.
pix11.com
Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
