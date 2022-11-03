Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
1310kfka.com
Loveland man arrested in connection to Wisconsin murder
A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin is arrested in Loveland. Larimer County deputies handcuffed Philip Schmidt-Way on the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday. The 51-year-old is accused of killing a relative in Wisconsin in July of last year. She was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Inside his Loveland home, officers with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force said they found 150 pounds of dried pot, 50 live marijuana plants, and thousands of dollars of cash in his home. He’ll likely face additional drug charges locally.
1310kfka.com
Severance residents cry foul over proposed gun range
Residents are speaking out against a proposed gun range in Severance. The Greeley Tribune reports at a recent public meeting, residents said not only is the range that would be 500 feet from some homes, a safety concern, they’re also concerned about noise and costs. The gun range is part of the town’s 10-year plan. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Officers charged after woman in police custody hit by train
Two officers face criminal charges after they left a woman in police custody in an SUV on railroad tracks when she was struck by a passing train. Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke faces charges of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The Weld County DA filed charges, including reckless endangerment against Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez as well. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley broke multiple bones and continues to recover from injuries she suffered in the September 16 crash. She was arrested in connection with an earlier road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she was accused of pointing a gun at someone. She was charged with felony menacing in that case.
