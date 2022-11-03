ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Portales water line leak shuts city down

By Scott Brown, Karla Sosa
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7I9D_0ixY6ziA00

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Portales is essentially shut down because of a leak in the main water line. It was first reported by the city late Wednesday night.

Portales man pleads guilty to ‘Production of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct’

Officials said it’s impacting the whole town. All non-essential city and county offices are closed Thursday along with ENMU’s campus.

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.

“The water from the pool, it’s not drinkable, so we’re just utilizing that, so we can keep the restrooms running,” said San Juan Village Assistant General Manager Melissa Callaway Assistant General Manager.

Story continues below:

Officials said crews are working to fix the line, but the city will be without water until it’s fixed. All they say is that they’re working as quickly as possible but don’t have an estimated completion time. They’re also asking the public to avoid the area.

“We do have a lot of people coming back and that is as you drive through you’re pushing that water back into the hole, and that’s not helping us out, so, if we can keep you from coming into the area, that would be great,” Chris Cordova, city worker.

The city said to keep an eye on its social media pages for updates on the work and outage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night. The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Portales suffers water outage, ENMU cancels classes

Update: (12 p.m.) PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department announced on social media that officials will set up distribution locations at Portales Fire Department Station One and the C&S parking lot for non-potable water. Community members needing non-potable water were asked to bring containers to those locations for distribution, with a limit of […]
PORTALES, NM
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County. According to the release, the crash happened today on Highway 60/84. The name of the airman will not be released until the next of kin...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy