Portales water line leak shuts city down

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Portales is essentially shut down because of a leak in the main water line. It was first reported by the city late Wednesday night.

Officials said it’s impacting the whole town. All non-essential city and county offices are closed Thursday along with ENMU’s campus.

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.

“The water from the pool, it’s not drinkable, so we’re just utilizing that, so we can keep the restrooms running,” said San Juan Village Assistant General Manager Melissa Callaway Assistant General Manager.

Story continues below:

Officials said crews are working to fix the line, but the city will be without water until it’s fixed. All they say is that they’re working as quickly as possible but don’t have an estimated completion time. They’re also asking the public to avoid the area.

“We do have a lot of people coming back and that is as you drive through you’re pushing that water back into the hole, and that’s not helping us out, so, if we can keep you from coming into the area, that would be great,” Chris Cordova, city worker.

The city said to keep an eye on its social media pages for updates on the work and outage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.