Newark, NJ

Wells promotes Kleinman to commercial banking division sales exec

Wells Fargo has elevated Adam Kleinman to commercial banking division sales executive for the metro New Jersey and New York region, the bank announced Tuesday. In his new position, Kleinman will transition from his current business development officer role, which he has held since 2017, to develop, support, and lead business development officers, develop strategic sales initiatives, and assist in new client acquisition and deepen existing customer relationships across the market.
Affordable senior housing development breaks ground in Teaneck

The Alpert Group LLC and its nonprofit partner The Bright Side Family recently broke ground on a new affordable senior housing community at 1425 Teaneck Road in Teaneck. The project will bring 40 independent senior living apartments for those age 62 and older to the township in late 2023, replacing a vacant and outdated municipal facility on the site.
Newark Beth names Doran chief operating officer

Amy Doran on Monday was named chief operating office at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, becoming the first woman to serve in that role. Doran was one of two appointees made by the hospital, which also named Denise Shepherd its chief nursing officer, replacing Doran in that role. Doran comes...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of 54,845-square-foot office in Bernardsville

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of a 54,845-square-foot office asset located at 150 Morristown Road in Bernardsville, according to a Friday announcement from the broker. C&W’s David Bernhaut, Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Denholtz Properties, and procured the buyer, 150 Morristown Road LLC, in the transaction.
Newark Beth names Shepard chief nursing officer

Denise Shepherd, who has worked for RWJBarnabas Health for more than three decades, on Monday was named chief nursing officer, the hospital announced. Shepherd joined Saint Barnabas Medical Center in 1984 as a cardiac step-down nurse and quickly moved into nursing leadership, holding several administrative positions including nurse manager, director of nursing finance, director of nursing administration, and Nurse Executive/VP of Patient Care Services (chief nursing officer) at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.
NEWARK, NJ

