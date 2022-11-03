Wells Fargo has elevated Adam Kleinman to commercial banking division sales executive for the metro New Jersey and New York region, the bank announced Tuesday. In his new position, Kleinman will transition from his current business development officer role, which he has held since 2017, to develop, support, and lead business development officers, develop strategic sales initiatives, and assist in new client acquisition and deepen existing customer relationships across the market.

