ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

By Video credit: Ayana Harry, Ayana Harry, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCTiA_0ixY6lbE00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified.

More crime news

Plainclothes officers from the Queens Warrants Squad had been parked in an unmarked vehicle in front of the bodega before the shooting, officials said. They were there for an unrelated investigation.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man double parked a Lexus and headed into the bodega, Essig said. Once inside, he engaged in a violent struggle with a 21-year-old man. The fight was caught on tape. The younger man had a gun.

More Bronx news

The 29-year-old man, who had a knife, stabbed the 21-year-old man, officials said. The knife-wielding older man fled, but the younger man chased after him and fired at point-blank range into the Lexus.

A sergeant and two detectives confronted the 21-year-old man and fired numerous times, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 29-year-old man, who’d fled the scene, suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He was found in a barber shop and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

Based on the preliminary investigation, neither man has any connection to the bodega. Police said the motive for the fight was unclear. Officers recovered a knife and a gun during the investigation.

There was no body camera video of the shooting, officials said. One officer fired two rounds and another officer fired 10 rounds.

Police asked people to avoid the area of East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue. The department advised people to expect traffic in the area and consider alternate routes.

Earlier in the week, an NYPD officer shot a machete-wielding man in Brooklyn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

Shirley S Dawkins
4d ago

We all have to meet our maker some of us sooner than others. I ask God daily please bring me back home safely. Tomorrow isn't promised to any of us. Stay Safe Everyone

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Alleged attacker indicted in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was indicted on second-degree murder charges Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death on a Bronx subway platform. Saquan Lemons, 27, was also charged with first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore, 38, in an unprovoked […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Police said that it did not appear either man was struck in the shoot-out, which occurred near 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue around 2:15 a.m. The encounter began when the detective approached a […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx straphanger slashed in the neck in Soundview, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the neck following a fight at a Bronx subway station Sunday morning, police said. The 44-year-old victim and the suspect got into an altercation on the No. 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue- Soundview station at around 7:15 a.m., police said. It remained unclear […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girls, 6 and 8, hit by driver in Brooklyn: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two girls were struck by a driver as they crossed a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, police said. The children, ages 6 and 8, were with their mom crossing midblock near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:15 p.m., officials said. The kids were hit by a Honda headed northbound […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx Biz

BRONX - A pair of crooks in the Bronx took the shoplifting problem to a whole other level. Cops are looking for two men who drove up to a construction contractor with a flatbed truck, loaded up and just drove off with the building materials.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy