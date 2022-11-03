Effective: 2022-11-08 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1101 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1101 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. El Dorado and Apple burn scars. Highway 38 debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 903 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the burn scars continuing and increasing. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - El Dorado and Apple burn scars is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild and Lucerne Valley. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

