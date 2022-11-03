Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Different Perspectives
My husband Bart co-owns a bar/restaurant in our small lake town. If you’ve read this column before, you’re aware that this business has been a rollercoaster in our lives. In the beginning of our relationship, it was fun for our date nights and helped me get to know many locals when I moved to town. However, there is a constant battle to find staff; COVID-19 resulted in fewer patrons; and today’s higher prices have prevented some of the usual eating crowd from coming back regularly. Owning this business just hasn’t been fun for us anymore—and with a small child at home, our priorities are elsewhere. Consequently, the bar has been for sale for more than a year but the aforementioned challenges have deterred buyers.
retrofitmagazine.com
Central Glass Co. Agrees to Manufacture Low-GWP Blowing Agent for Honeywell
Honeywell and Central Glass Co. Ltd. have announced an extension of their long-term partnership to include an agreement for Central Glass to manufacture Solstice Liquid Blowing Agent (LBA) exclusively for Honeywell. The ready-now solution is a non-flammable, ultra-low-global-warming-potential (GWP) foam blowing agent for use in a wide variety of insulation applications worldwide.
retrofitmagazine.com
Boost Tankless Water Heater Efficiency with Push Button
Noritz’s NRCR Residential Condensing Tankless Water Heater provides hot water on-demand using its built-in recirculation pump. Now, its Wireless On-Demand Push Button Kit, which is sold separately as an add-on accessory, brings the convenience of readily accessible hot water with the simple touch of a button. The kit includes a wireless receiver, two wireless transmitters to start and stop the on-demand recirculation mode, batteries, a wire connector and the additional accessories needed to complete the installation. Up to a total of six transmitters can be paired to one receiver. Although the push button can operate on three AAA batteries, the kit also offers a micro USB connection to power the receiver. The receiver is wired to the water heater, so when the transmitter button is pressed, the recirculation pump activates, providing water to prime the line. This technology reduces system and recirculation pump runtime, providing energy savings.
retrofitmagazine.com
Fiber-cement Panels Respond to Megatrends in the Industry
James Hardie Industries plc has announced the Hardie Architectural Collection, which debuts in response to several megatrends in the industry, including labor shortages, consumers looking to personalize and modernize their homes, and demand for more sustainable exteriors that offer protection against damage from severe weather. The first generation of products in the Hardie Architectural Collection offers a modern, integrated solution of fiber-cement panels and metal trims that deliver fresh looks with the trusted protection and lasting beauty of Hardie fiber-cement technology. The collection includes Fine Sand, Fine Sand-Grooved, Mounded Sand, Sea Grass and Sculpted Clay. Fine Sand, Fine Sand-Grooved and Mounded Sand textures are currently available in select regions of the U.S. The first generation of the Hardie Architectural Collection will roll out on a region-by-region basis within the U.S. and globally in the coming year.
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI Founders Win Champions Circle Award for Supporting Young Leaders
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Resolution Project hosted its 8th Annual Geraldine Acuña-Sunshine Young Leaders Now Award Dinner at the Prince George Ballroom in New York City, recognizing inspiring young leaders who began successfully changing the world while still in school. This year, Resolution honored Manu and Rika Shah,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Luminaire Is Designed for Museums, Retail Displays and Other Demanding Spaces
ConTech Lighting by Leviton has introduced the new Gallery XL Track Luminaire designed for the demands of museums, retail displays, and other architectural spaces. The new Gallery XL Track Luminaire features a flat back cylinder form and an integral driver which creates a simple profile that disappears in a space. An adjustable arm is integrated seamlessly into the form of the fixture to eliminate any visible wiring or adjustment hardware while still allowing 0-100 degrees of vertical adjustment and 365 degrees of horizontal adjustment. Vertical angle guides are provided to allow pre-aiming and a discreet locking screw provides additional security to ensure that adjustments will be maintained.
retrofitmagazine.com
Maintain Critical Minimum Pressure Levels in Hydronic Systems
Bell & Gossett, a Xylem brand, has unveiled an updated version of its Glycol Make-up Unit GF60 (GMU), a pressurized solution designed for closed hydronic heating or cooling systems. The Bell & Gossett Glycol Make-up Unit GF60 (GMU) is an automated 110V diaphragm pump with digital control. Each engineered package...
retrofitmagazine.com
METALCON Hosts Successful Show in Indianapolis
For its first time in Indianapolis, the racing capital of the world, METALCON roared across the finish line for both attendees and exhibitors. From intensive workshops to 40 free educational sessions to inspiring keynotes, attendees learned from top industry experts and earned nearly a year’s worth of continuing education credits at the industry’s only event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction.
Comments / 0