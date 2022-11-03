My husband Bart co-owns a bar/restaurant in our small lake town. If you’ve read this column before, you’re aware that this business has been a rollercoaster in our lives. In the beginning of our relationship, it was fun for our date nights and helped me get to know many locals when I moved to town. However, there is a constant battle to find staff; COVID-19 resulted in fewer patrons; and today’s higher prices have prevented some of the usual eating crowd from coming back regularly. Owning this business just hasn’t been fun for us anymore—and with a small child at home, our priorities are elsewhere. Consequently, the bar has been for sale for more than a year but the aforementioned challenges have deterred buyers.

