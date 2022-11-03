Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

Read full article on original website
Jose Delgado
5d ago
usually it rains and pours with derecho winds lightning thunder we are behind in rainfalll.
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
A significant drop in temperatures this weekend following a strong cold front.
KWTX
Staying warm until a strong cold front moves by the end of the work week
Things got warmer on Sunday with highs back in the upper 70s to mid 80s by the afternoon. Higher humidity air has also been moving back into Central Texas. We’ve seen clouds increase throughout the day and will continue to do so overnight into Monday morning. Although higher humidity will be more noticeable outdoors, the increase in moisture is a good thing. A cold front will stall to our northwest tonight and Monday, which will keep Central Texas in a favorable environment for some rain.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Storm to hit San Diego County with widespread rain, gusty winds
Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night.
Strong to severe storms moving out of Central Texas
The risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.
When to expect possible severe storms & rain around North Texas on Friday
North Texas we've made it to the end of the first work week in November, and you're to need to be aware of the possible severe weather in the region Friday as storms and rain will be present in the afternoon and evening hours.
More than 700 still without power as storms sweep through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There are 741 East Texans still without power after storms moved through the area Friday night. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 355 […]
cw39.com
Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight
KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
KENS 5
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions
With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
KXAN
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Texas state resources activated ahead of severe storms
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages, and it has several resources on standby to respond if the conditions require.
