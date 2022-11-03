Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed at Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during holidays, into the new year
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The pandemic put a strain on Oklahoma families, combined with inflation, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma finds food scarcity is a growing concern and the group needs more volunteers during the holidays. "Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need...
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeing an increased demand in their services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma works with more than 50 counties in the state. Since 2020, more Oklahomans are seeking out their services, especially right now. “Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need around the holiday time so they will...
Two Salad and Grow restaurant locations opening in OKC during month of November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Salad and Go, an emerging, quick-service restaurant committed to serving healthier options for fast food, announced on Tuesday that two new store locations will be opening up this month in OKC. Salad and Go's Oklahoma stores are both set to open November 15, with one...
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for parents, it can be a stressful time of year keeping kids on track during the holidays. Jana Lahood, Resource and Referral Program Manager with Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on managing the holidays with kids so everyone can stay on track and joyful this time of year.
Capitol Hill HS alumna advocates against OKCPS bond proposal to demolish school
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The polls open Tuesday morning, and aside form the candidates voters get to choose from, some will be voting on bond proposals. A $936 million bond could determine the fate of one of Oklahoma City Public Schools' oldest buildings. It's an important question for...
Veterans encouraged to join construction industry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
Fall Fun on What's Going On
On What's Going On we tell you where to go for some fall fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
4 arrested after overnight pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four people are behind bars after an overnight pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Police responded to a call near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard with four people in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and 63rd Street. Officials...
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
'I'm ready to win': OKC Spark's Jocelyn Alo talks playing the HOF Stadium for 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Spark, the Women's Professional Fastpitch’s (WPF) newest franchise, announced on Monday that its home stadium will be in the USA Softball Hall of Fame (HOF) stadium in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, Nov. 3, OKC Spark announced that former University of Oklahoma softball...
OKCPD: Suspects using stolen credit cards and IDs to withdraw funds from banks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who allegedly used stolen credit cards and IDs to withdraw funds from several metro banks. Police said the IDs and credit cards were stolen from an auto burglary in The Village. An investigator followed up on the tag...
OSU's Sanders partners with Stillwater's Eskimo Joe's
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has landed the first NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s. “Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”
OSBI aiding in investigation of shooting near Wewoka that left one dead
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is aiding the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with their investigation of a homicide and shooting that occurred on Sunday. OSBI says the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 in rural Seminole County, in between the...
Luther police arrest three on drug-related charges
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested three people on drug-related charges on Sunday night. Luther police said an officer did a traffic stop in the area of East Highway 66 and Dogwood shortly after 11 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, officers...
