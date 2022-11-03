Read full article on original website
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
NBC 2
Police, LCSO Bomb Squad investigate two suspicious items inside Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police, as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, are investigating two different suspicious items inside Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers. They are in the area of Edwards Drive and Heitman Street conducting the investigation. Authorities are working in...
cw34.com
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
NBC 2
Pickup truck collides with home following Punta Gorda car crash
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A car crash ended up in front of a Punta Gorda home Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident on First Ave. south of Punta Gorda. A black Ford Flex and a blue pickup crashed, sending the pickup car toward the home. Three people...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
Lora St. shooting believed isolated, tips still sought
Fort Myers Police Department confirms they are at the scene of a shooting on Lora Street in Fort Myers
NBC 2
Charlotte County Correctional Officer charged with contraband after VENMO transactions with inmate
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Correctional Officer was investigated and charged with Conspiracy to introduce of Contraband and Unlawful Compensation after multiple VENMO transactions with an inmate provided enough evidence. Correctional Officer Sergeant Matthew Christopher Ross was an employee at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI) between June 2020 and...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Alligator Alley
A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash against the guardrail on I-75 in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling west on Alligator Alley, approaching Mile Marker 93 at high speed around 6:40 p.m. The man exited the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the north shoulder, throwing him from the motorcycle.
Cape Coral canal clearing due to begin Monday
Monday morning, crews will begin clearing debris from the city's nearly 400 miles of canals after receiving state approval to do so.
Man sentenced to prison after buying guns for Mexican drug cartel
A Southwest Florida man's been sentenced to prison after he illegally bought guns for a Mexican drug cartel.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
NBC 2
Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
NBC 2
Fugitive Friday: November 4
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres teen asks for welfare check on himself due to dirty, dog-filled home
The conditions in a Lehigh Acres home were so bad that a 16-year-old called the authorities for a welfare check on himself. At the home, Lee County deputies found urine-soaked floorboards and a buildup of feces at the home the teen shared with 13 dogs. The teen told authorities he...
LCEC working to restore power on Del Prado and SE Terrace after traffic incident
Cape Coral Police Department says lanes are back open and LCEC is on scene working to restore power after a traffic incident
