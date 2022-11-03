Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
mynbc5.com
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Woman arrested in Clarendon
CLARENDON — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland was arrested following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint on Moulton Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Tabetha Drew violated court-ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured
ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
Man injured when car crashes into Jericho home
The driver, an Underhill man who suffered minor injuries, had not been charged or cited as of Saturday night.
WCAX
WCAX
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
WCAX
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
mynbc5.com
mynbc5.com
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
