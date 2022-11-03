This weekend in Philly: Last chance for ‘ROCKY, the Musical,’ ice skating begins and more

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: attend the last performances of “ROCKY, the Musical,” ice skate in one of the most iconic locations in the city, or catch the beginning of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival. There are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in and around Philly.

EVENT: Rothman Orthopaedic Rink opens

DATE/TIME: Opens Friday at noon

WHERE: 1 S. 15th St., Center City

DETAILS: We must be officially into the winter season if the rink by City Hall is opening up. Reservations are encouraged for your 90-minute skating session.

PRICE: Kid admission with skate rental is $15, adult admission with skate rental is $18

EVENT: Last chance to see ‘ROCKY, the Musical’

DATE/TIME: Through Sunday

WHERE: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., Washington Square West

DETAILS: Time is running out to catch the musical version of “ ROCKY ,” the fictional and Philly-centic origin story of underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa. Ticket deals include $20 on Thursday and $53.50 on Friday and Saturday.

PRICE: Tickets start at $20 on select dates

EVENT: Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

DATE/TIME: Thursday through Nov. 13

WHERE: In-person programs held at Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St., Chinatown

DETAILS: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival is back for more than a week’s worth of programming that focuses on growing the Asian and Pacific Islander filmmaking community. There will be live performances, exhibitions, discussions, documentaries and more.

PRICE: Ticket pricing varies depending on event. More information here

Occupied Philadelphia at the museum. Photo credit MOAR

EVENT: Occupied Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., Old City

DETAILS: For nine months, beginning in the fall of 1777, the British occupied Philadelphia . The museum will recreate this time in our city’s history and show attendees what life would have been like while British forces controlled the city. There will be more than 50 costumed historical interpreters in attendance as well as Urban Creators , who will be selling Revolutionary-era produce.

PRICE: Ticket pricing varies, more info here

EVENT: Apple Festival at Peddler’s Village

DATE/TIME: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Peddler’s Village,

DETAILS: Celebrate all things apple with the 47th annual Apple Festival at Peddler’s Village. There will be live performances, food trucks, a petting zoo, ax throwing and more.

PRICE: Pay as you go