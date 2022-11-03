ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City

By Alex Kienlen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.

The indictment is in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, for 44-year-old Kyle Booker. Booker was arrested Tuesday morning in Arkansas and will be moved to New York for trial.

According to the indictment, Booker purchased 137 guns in Arkansas, including 86 semi-automatic 9mm pistols, between December 2019 to September 2021 from different gun dealers. Officials said that Booker would sell the guns in New York City after purchase despite him not having a firearms dealer license.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York said that 13 of the guns Booker purchased in Arkansas had been recovered across the five boroughs of New York City, all pistols. New York Police Department officers took one of the guns from a man 13 days after Booker purchased it at a Sherwood gun store, New York officials said.

The indictment also stated that other guns recovered in New York had been purchased by Booker at Benton or Little Rock gun dealers.

If Booker is found guilty , he will be facing a 10-year sentence for each gun resale, the attorney’s office said.

Police also used records of Booker using social media messaging to arrange sales with buyers. In one instance included in the indictment, Booker arranged the sale of a shotgun with a shortened stock and drum-fed magazine.

“Today’s arrest stops one bad actor who illegally purchased at least 137 guns, funneling many into our community including putting firearms in the hands of minors and a convicted criminal,” United States Attorney Peace stated. “While 13 guns have been recovered from across all five boroughs of New York City, as is the unfortunate side effect of the gun violence epidemic, many more of the defendant’s firearms may still be out there.”

Peace thanked the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas for its assistance with the investigation.

