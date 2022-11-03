ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mahoningmatters.com

Grains, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 6.75 cents at $8.4725 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 8 cents at $6.72 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 5 cents at $3.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 4.50 cents at 14.40 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy