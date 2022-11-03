ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

Despite desperately needing a receiver at the trade deadline, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen sat pretty and refused to part ways with any draft capital. Investing assets in approving the team now is justifiable given their 6–2 record. However, the Giants are looking to their future instead of harping on the success they’re enjoying currently, given the holes on the roster and lack of depth. The Giants currently have about $2.45 million available in salary space, which may not even be enough to get through the rest of the season.
New York Giants: Who will pick up the slack after Xavier McKinney’s freak injury?

The New York Giants were hit with bad news today as starting safety Xavier McKinney announced on Twitter that he suffered a hand injury over the bye week that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. The freak accident will leave the Giants with a massive hole on defense as McKinney, the defense’s play-caller and captain, will be out for weeks. With Xavier McKinney absent, the Giants will need someone to pick up the slack in the secondary. Julian Love, a fourth-year veteran safety in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the Giants, is a prime candidate to see an increased role in McKinney’s leave.
When Corey Davis returns, how will the New York Jets WR reps change?

The New York Jets have spent a lot at the wide receiver position in the Joe Douglas era. Three wide receivers: Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims, were all selected in the first two rounds of each of Douglas’ three drafts. Add that to the fact that over the last two offseasons, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios have been signed to multi-year contracts. Jeff Smith has been with the Jets for four years as well.
New York Jets Week 9 Review

Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Yesterday’s win was one of the best the Jets have had in quite a while. This young football team responded well following a tough loss. The win yesterday puts the Jets at 6-3, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills for the top of the AFC East. In the division, the Jets now have a 2-1 record.
