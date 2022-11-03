Read full article on original website
Related
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
Despite desperately needing a receiver at the trade deadline, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen sat pretty and refused to part ways with any draft capital. Investing assets in approving the team now is justifiable given their 6–2 record. However, the Giants are looking to their future instead of harping on the success they’re enjoying currently, given the holes on the roster and lack of depth. The Giants currently have about $2.45 million available in salary space, which may not even be enough to get through the rest of the season.
New York Giants: Who will pick up the slack after Xavier McKinney’s freak injury?
The New York Giants were hit with bad news today as starting safety Xavier McKinney announced on Twitter that he suffered a hand injury over the bye week that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. The freak accident will leave the Giants with a massive hole on defense as McKinney, the defense’s play-caller and captain, will be out for weeks. With Xavier McKinney absent, the Giants will need someone to pick up the slack in the secondary. Julian Love, a fourth-year veteran safety in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the Giants, is a prime candidate to see an increased role in McKinney’s leave.
Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar
The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. New York Giants: Who...
When Corey Davis returns, how will the New York Jets WR reps change?
The New York Jets have spent a lot at the wide receiver position in the Joe Douglas era. Three wide receivers: Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims, were all selected in the first two rounds of each of Douglas’ three drafts. Add that to the fact that over the last two offseasons, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios have been signed to multi-year contracts. Jeff Smith has been with the Jets for four years as well.
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
New York Jets Week 9 Review
Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Yesterday’s win was one of the best the Jets have had in quite a while. This young football team responded well following a tough loss. The win yesterday puts the Jets at 6-3, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills for the top of the AFC East. In the division, the Jets now have a 2-1 record.
New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins out 4-6 weeks: 3 ways the Jets can go about replacing him
Following yesterday’s big division win at home, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated that an injury update would be provided on defensive tackle, Sheldon Rankins today. Unfortunately, for Rankins and the Jets, the news is not great. Rankins, who had to leave yesterday’s game with an elbow...
Yankees: 2 young bullpen arms who could make a huge impact in 2023
The New York Yankees project to have a strong bullpen for the 2023 season, despite Scott Effross projecting to miss the entire campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery to close the year. In addition, Michael King also suffered an elbow injury but avoided Tommy John surgery, meaning he should be available for Opening Day next spring.
How much can the Giants save by cutting WR Kenny Golladay in 2023?
The New York Giants have some noteworthy players owed big contracts after this season. Per Over The Cap, the Giants are set to have $59 million in cap space in 2023, the fourth most in the NFL. With Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Julian Love, and Jihad Ward all set for...
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements
The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
Should the New York Giants ink Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal?
The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put at the trade deadline last weekend, despite their need for a receiver. While trading draft capital wasn’t their preference, they still could bring in a new face via free agency, and the most obvious connection is Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Jets rise to occasion, take thriller against Bills
The New York Jets just pulled off one thrilling victory. With a prime test against arguably the best team in the NFL, the 6-1 Buffalo Bills, the Jets found a way to win a 20-17 sensation. Mike LaFleur put offense in position for success:. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had...
New York Giants getting tremendous value from rookie safety
As a rookie fourth-round draft pick for the New York Giants, Dane Belton has come in and played some fairly significant reps. In seven games played, Belton has gotten two starts and played 199 snaps. Belton has logged 71% or more of the Giants’ snaps defensively in three games.
Yankees: MLB Insider projects big pay increase for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman may have their attention focused on Aaron Judge, but retaining first baseman Anthony Rizzo shouldn’t be left out of the equation. Rizzo is coming off another fantastic campaign at 33 years old, hitting .224 with a 34% on-base rate, 32...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0