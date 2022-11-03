Despite desperately needing a receiver at the trade deadline, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen sat pretty and refused to part ways with any draft capital. Investing assets in approving the team now is justifiable given their 6–2 record. However, the Giants are looking to their future instead of harping on the success they’re enjoying currently, given the holes on the roster and lack of depth. The Giants currently have about $2.45 million available in salary space, which may not even be enough to get through the rest of the season.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO