Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees spike in RSV cases
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of cases of RSV in Wisconsin has spiked. It’s so bad that hospitals are delaying some surgeries and appointments. But there may be good news on the horizon. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were more than 2,000 cases of...
WBAY Green Bay
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WBAY Green Bay
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
WBAY Green Bay
U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin
We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election. Parents of burn victim are grateful for Pulaski's support. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents of Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is able to recover at home because of...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin man charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of military absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WBAY Green Bay
Candidates rally voters in last minute campaign push
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates for Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Senate campaigned across the state in a final effort to attract voters Saturday and Sunday. Governor Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels spent the weekend in the southern half of Wisconsin. They rallied support in cities like Madison and Waukesha.
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared. Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. senator. Polls indicate...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm for election day
Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's a busy day in Wisconsin. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Election Day with highs close to 50 degrees. It's the midterms in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
WBAY Green Bay
QUIET START TO THE WEEK, BIG CHANGES LATER ON
Gusty breezes continue tonight under mostly clear skies. Some gusts will be over 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the low 20s for the Monday morning commute. High pressure moves in Monday so wind speeds will gradually lower during the day. Daytime...
WBAY Green Bay
Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.
Comments / 0