TAYLOR COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 11/06/2022 at 8:49 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had struck a utility pole and the driver appeared to be deceased. The location was reported to be on County Road-C just North of Bonde Ave in the Town of Rib Lake, Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Rib Lake Fire, Ambulance and MedVac were dispatched.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO