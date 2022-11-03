ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘They Should Have Brought Rifles’: Prosecution Wraps Seditious Conspiracy Case Against Oath Keepers with Leader’s Regret About Jan. 6

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Don Towery
5d ago

Russian red Patriots, who follow the guy who committed espionage and treason against the United States of America. These are the people, who are a clear and present danger to America and Democracy. If retrumplicans regain control of Congress, America will become a banana republic with a dictator under an Authoritarian Regime.

jeffrey schmiedeck
4d ago

Can’t wait for this clown to go to jail ! We will find out how tough he is with the rest of the in mates . He could get staved in the first week ! Hope his followers send him enough K.Y. Jelly.

old goat
4d ago

it would've been a very very sad day for America, worse than the terrorists attacks we knew the enemy that did those horrific attacks but jan 6 would've been OUR brothers against brothers, mothers fathers. sons and daughters and for what? having arms would've been a shocking disaster!!! a sad day for the United States!!!

