Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. on Monday announced it has entered into separate time charter contracts for three of its vessels. The company said it will charter its vessel Amphitrite to Cobelfret S.A. for $14,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum December 1, 2023 up to maximum February 15, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on November 10, 2022. The Amphitrite is a 98,697 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

1 DAY AGO