Thordon Bearings Installed on ADNOC Offshore Platform
Thordon Bearings said Monday that its water-lubricated elastomeric polymer bearings have been installed to well pumps aboard an undisclosed offshore oil platform operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Five KSB three-stage mixed flow impeller-type pumps were each retrofitted with Thordon pump bearings - 13 SXL intermediate bearings, four...
Busan, Pacific Northwest Seaports Partner on Decarbonization
The Northwest Seaport Alliance announced its newest decarbonization effort as part of the Green Shipping Challenge at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), the marine cargo...
Diana Shipping Secures Three Time Charters
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. on Monday announced it has entered into separate time charter contracts for three of its vessels. The company said it will charter its vessel Amphitrite to Cobelfret S.A. for $14,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum December 1, 2023 up to maximum February 15, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on November 10, 2022. The Amphitrite is a 98,697 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.
SAYFR, MSI ink MOU to collaborate on Safety Culture, Loss Prevention
Makoto Iida, General Manager, MSI Marine and Aviation Underwriting Division (left) and SAYFR Chief Executive Officer Johan Rostoft, here signing the MOU agreement. Image courtesy SAYFR. SAYFR entered into an MoU with Japanese underwriter Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) aimed at reducing risks of major incidents through building safety culture maturity...
Baltic Index Hits One-week High on Capesize Gains
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index touched a one-week high on Tuesday, supported by gains in the capesize vessel segment. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, added 19 points, or about 1.4%, to 1,356, the highest level since Nov. 1.
Lauritzen Bulkers Takes Over Chilean Bulker
Danish shipowner Lauritzen Bulkers said it has taken over the bulk carrier Chilean Bulker on October 29, 2022. It is a 39,500 mt dwat, box/open hatch handysize bulk carrier built at China's Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. shipyard in 2019. The vessel has been under the control of Lauritzen Bulkers since then and now flies the Danish flag with Hellerup as its homeport.
HAV's NES to Supply Battery Pack for Offshore Construction Vessel
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver the battery pack and associated control system for battery charging to the Grand Canyon III offshore construction vessel. “The demand for retrofitting battery power on board offshore vessels continues to grow as many shipowners, such...
Ports of Singapore and LA, Long Beach to Establish a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and C40 Cities have begun discussions to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay port complex. The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon fuels for bunkering, as well as digital tools to support deployment of low- and zero-carbon ships.
Ship Recycling Prices Continue to Slide
According to GMS, "some unbelievably low and unrealistic offers" have started to emerge from sub-continent markets this week, and as such, both owners and cash buyers would be well advised to leave ship recycling destinations alone for the time-being, especially until some sort of floor is reached and stability regains a foothold.
Massachusetts Denies Motion to Delay Offshore Wind Contracts
Massachusetts utility regulators denied offshore wind power company Commonwealth Wind's motion to suspend its power purchase agreement with state electric utilities, raising questions about the future of Commonwealth's proposed offshore wind project. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) said in an order on Friday that Commonwealth "is a sophisticated...
DP World to Invest Around $500 Million to Reduce CO2 Emissions
