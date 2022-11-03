Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 9: Injuries present big opportunities

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 9. Which will come to pass?

Widely available RB ready to help

Scott Pianowski: I tried to get Deon Jackson anywhere I could this week, and I failed. Hopefully you did better. Jonathan Taylor's ankle could be a problem for a while, Nyheim Hines is now with Buffalo, and the Patriots rank 27th in run defense DVOA. Just three weeks ago, Jackson rolled up 121 total yards, 10 catches, and a touchdown. He's ready to be a Top 12 back this week.

Feeling pretty sure about Likely

Matt Harmon: Completely separate from Mark Andrews status, I think Isaiah Likely makes for an excellent start in Week 9. Lamar Jackson said it best, "main guys went down and everyone stepped up," in their Week 8 win over the Bucs. No one stepped up more than Likely and checked all the boxes we want to see. The rookie tight end ran a route on 83% of the dropbacks while garnering a 20.6% target share and 30.9% air yards share. If you need help at tight end Likely can get into the top-10 scorers at the position, again, even If Andrews does play given that Rashod Bateman will be out.

Palmer fills void for Chargers, fantasy managers

Dalton Del Don: Joshua Palmer finishes as a top-10 fantasy wideout this week with Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen potentially sidelined after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury. Palmer was cleared from concussion protocol and gets a matchup indoors with one of the week's highest totals (49.5 points) against a Falcons defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Austin Ekeler can't catch every pass from Justin Herbert.

Fields in for another big game

Andy Behrens: To be honest, it's probably not all that bold to declare that Justin Fields is going to finish as a top-five fantasy QB in Week 9, because A) he's been playing at that level recently and B) we have six teams on bye. Let's just note that the Bears are leaning hard into Fields' obvious strengths in recent weeks; he's averaged 76.7 rushing yards over his last three games, which is silly. On Sunday, he'll face a Miami defense that's allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt, the fifth worst rate in the league. It's the first of three consecutive friendly matchups for Fields, who gets Detroit and Atlanta in Weeks 10-11.

