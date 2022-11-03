ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season

We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value. This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.
Wichita Eagle

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Will Miss Prime Opportunity to Replace Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring their best opportunity in the face to replace their offensive coordinator. It's likely not Mike Tomlin's call on whether or not to keep Matt Canada this season. But the person who is deciding not to make the change at offensive coordinator is missing the team's best chance to find the right replacement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Josh McDaniels on Play-Calling Changes From First to Second Half

Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars was a tale of two halves for the Silver and Black. The Raiders were held scoreless in the second half after scoring 20 points to take a 20-10 lead going into halftime. "[W]e could be better, but it was working,"...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers G Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson will see a bump in his salary during the 2023 season as he qualifies for a pay raise under the league's CBA. The NFL's latest CBA details a Proven Performance Escalator that falls under three tiers. If a player meets the threshold during the first three seasons of his rookie contract, he's set for a pay bump heading into year four.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

What Clark Hunt said about Chiefs’ investigation of events before Britt Reid DWI crash

In his first comments since former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received a three-year prison sentence, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that the organization investigated the events that preceded Reid driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that critically injured a young girl. The investigation “showed that there was no...
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Anticipating T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee Return This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating the return of two defensive veterans in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic both outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee will return from Injured Reserve this week. Watt has missed all but Week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Fail to Provide Confidence in Direction of the Franchise

The Indianapolis Colts were set to hold an introductory press conference for their interim head coach on Monday evening. The press conference was originally scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. EST. The Colts then moved the presser back to 7:30 p.m. and then to 8 p.m. Finally, after almost 30 minutes of technical issues with the Colts’ stream of the presser, the presser began.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9

The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

