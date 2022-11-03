ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season

We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value. This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.
Sean McVay Addresses Rams’ Super Bowl ‘Hangover’

What a difference a year makes. One season ago, the Los Angeles Rams held a 7-1 record through eight games, riding high with an explosive offense spearheaded by quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with a winless November, Los Angeles finished the regular season at 12-5 before running the table in the...
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9

The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights

NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights
Josh McDaniels on Play-Calling Changes From First to Second Half

Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars was a tale of two halves for the Silver and Black. The Raiders were held scoreless in the second half after scoring 20 points to take a 20-10 lead going into halftime. "[W]e could be better, but it was working,"...
Falcons Injury Report: Will A.J. Terrell Play vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a short week with Thursday night's contest against the Carolina Panthers fast approaching. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the week comes at a time when injuries are at a season high. The Falcons have multiple key players on injured reserve, including starting corner Casey Hayward and left guard Elijah Wilkinson.
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
Joel Embiid, Georges Niang Help 76ers Find Success vs. Suns

After putting together a three-game win streak beginning two weeks ago with victories over the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers hit a two-game skid. Last Wednesday, the absence of Sixers center Joel Embiid was apparent when Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis took advantage of an inside...
Jaguars’ Coaches, Teammates Review Montaric Brown’s Debut vs. Raiders

After weeks of trying new things at the cornerback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie option in Week 9. While seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did make his defensive debut by playing non-special team snaps for the first time this season. Brown played 24 snaps, 41% of the Jaguars' defensive outing and splitting reps with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.
Kerby Joseph Announces His Arrival With Unique Social Media Post

Rookie safety Kerby Joseph has been impressing the coaching staff and his teammates since his arrival in the spring. During the scouting process, Detroit's front office was drawn to his natural ability to be around the football. After being converted to a defensive back in college, Joseph has been able...
