Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Try for WR Jerry Jeudy: What Did Dallas Offer to Broncos? OBJ Update
NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ... We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list. We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''. We know...
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels on Play-Calling Changes From First to Second Half
Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars was a tale of two halves for the Silver and Black. The Raiders were held scoreless in the second half after scoring 20 points to take a 20-10 lead going into halftime. "[W]e could be better, but it was working,"...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Paltry Offense: Mac Jones Regression or Coaching Staff’s Fault?
Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job. But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?. After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Injury Report: Will A.J. Terrell Play vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a short week with Thursday night's contest against the Carolina Panthers fast approaching. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the week comes at a time when injuries are at a season high. The Falcons have multiple key players on injured reserve, including starting corner Casey Hayward and left guard Elijah Wilkinson.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Coaches, Teammates Review Montaric Brown’s Debut vs. Raiders
After weeks of trying new things at the cornerback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie option in Week 9. While seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did make his defensive debut by playing non-special team snaps for the first time this season. Brown played 24 snaps, 41% of the Jaguars' defensive outing and splitting reps with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Addresses Rams’ Super Bowl ‘Hangover’
What a difference a year makes. One season ago, the Los Angeles Rams held a 7-1 record through eight games, riding high with an explosive offense spearheaded by quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with a winless November, Los Angeles finished the regular season at 12-5 before running the table in the...
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Fail to Provide Confidence in Direction of the Franchise
The Indianapolis Colts were set to hold an introductory press conference for their interim head coach on Monday evening. The press conference was originally scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. EST. The Colts then moved the presser back to 7:30 p.m. and then to 8 p.m. Finally, after almost 30 minutes of technical issues with the Colts’ stream of the presser, the presser began.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers G Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson will see a bump in his salary during the 2023 season as he qualifies for a pay raise under the league's CBA. The NFL's latest CBA details a Proven Performance Escalator that falls under three tiers. If a player meets the threshold during the first three seasons of his rookie contract, he's set for a pay bump heading into year four.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world Monday after announcing the hiring of franchise legend Jeff Saturday as interim coach shortly following the firing of Frank Reich after four and a half seasons. The hire turned many heads due to the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs add prime-time game to schedule as AFC West tilt moves to Sunday night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs have added another prime-time game to their schedule this month. KC’s Nov. 20 AFC West matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers — previously set for a 3:25 p.m. kick on CBS — has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the league announced Tuesday. Previously, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was in that time slot; that contest was moved to 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks in Super Bowl? Seattle Odds Rise After Dominant Win
When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023. After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled...
Wichita Eagle
Dicker The Kicker Walks it Off for Chargers
Cameron Dicker has been bouncing around the NFL like a bowling ball all season. From being signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August to kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. This past week the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker in place of their injured kicker Justin Hopkins....
Wichita Eagle
Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark
The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior. The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Kerby Joseph Announces His Arrival With Unique Social Media Post
Rookie safety Kerby Joseph has been impressing the coaching staff and his teammates since his arrival in the spring. During the scouting process, Detroit's front office was drawn to his natural ability to be around the football. After being converted to a defensive back in college, Joseph has been able...
Comments / 0