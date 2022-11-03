ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Used AI Technology On 27 Celebs Who “Never Age” To See What They’ll Look Like WAY Older, And It's Wild

By Spencer Althouse
 4 days ago

I recently used AI technology on pictures of older celebs when they were younger to see how accurately it'd age them, and the results were so wild, scary, and cool.

I also used AI technology to determine what today's biggest celebrities would look like in 30+ years .

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images / Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Rick Kern / FilmMagic

Now, I've used that same technology on recent pictures of celebs who "never age" to see what they'll actually look like when they're older. Here are the results.

1. Sandra Bullock was born in 1964 and is currently 58 years old.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Here's what Sandy will look like in the year 2050 when she's 86.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Karwai Tang / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Karwai Tang / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Karwai Tang / WireImage

2. Jennifer Lopez Affleck was born in 1969 and is currently 53 years old.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Here's what Jen will look like in the year 2043 when she's 74.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

3. John Stamos was born in 1963 and is currently 59 years old.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here's what John will look like in the year 2046 when he's 83.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

4. Jennifer Aniston was born in 1969 and is currently 53 years old.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Here's what Jen will look like in the year 2048 when she's 79.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

And here's a side-by-side.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

5. Michelle Pfeiffer was born in 1958 and is currently 64 years old.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Here's what Michelle will look like in the year 2045 when she's 87.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Karwai Tang / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Karwai Tang / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Karwai Tang / WireImage

6. Mario Lopez was born in 1973 and is currently 49 years old.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Here's what Mario will look like in the year 2052 when he's 79.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

7. Angela Bassett was born in 1958 and is currently 64 years old.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

Here's what Angela will look like in the year 2039 when she's 81.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

8. James Marsden was born in 1973 and is currently 49 years old.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Here's what James will look like in the year 2040 when he's 67.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

9. Gwen Stefani was born in 1969 and is currently 53 years old.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Here's what Gwen will look like in the year 2043 when she's 74.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

10. Pharrell Williams was born in 1973 and is currently 49 years old.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage

Here's what Pharrell will look like in the year 2046 when he's 73.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Gary Gershoff / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Gary Gershoff / WireImage

11. Lucy Liu was born in 1968 and is currently 53 years old.

Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

Here's what Lucy will look like in the year 2050 when she's 82.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

12. Penélope Cruz was born in 1974 and is currently 48 years old.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Here's what Penélope will look like in the year 2047 when she's 73.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

13. Ralph Macchio was born in 1961 and is currently 61 years old.

Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic

Here's what Ralph will look like in the year 2039 when he's 78.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic

14. Halle Berry was born in 1966 and is currently 56 years old.

Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here's what Halle will look like in the year 2052 when she's 84.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

15. Anne Hathaway was born in 1982 and is currently 39 years old.

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

Here's what Anne will look like in the year 2053 when she's 71.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

And here's a side-by-side.

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

16. Eddie Redmayne was born in 1982 and is currently 40 years old.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Here's what Eddie will look like in the year 2055 when he's 73.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

17. Brandy was born in 1979 and is currently 43 years old.

ABC

Here's what Brandy will look like in the year 2060 when she's 70.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / ABC

And here's a side-by-side.

ABC, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / ABC

18. Jennifer Garner was born in 1972 and is currently 50 years old.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Here's what Jen will look like in the year 2049 when she's 77.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / David Livingston / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

David Livingston / Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / David Livingston / Getty Images

19. Harry Shum Jr. was born in 1982 and is currently 40 years old.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Here's what Harry will look like in the year 2056 when he's 74.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

20. Laverne Cox was born in 1972 and is currently 50 years old.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

Here's what Laverne will look like in the year 2054 when she's 82.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

21. Dave Franco was born in 1985 and is currently 37 years old.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Here's what Dave will look like in the year 2051 when he's 66.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

22. Daniel Dae Kim was born in 1968 and is currently 54 years old.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Here's what Daniel will look like in the year 2045 when he's 77.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

23. Rob Lowe was born in 1964 and is currently 58 years old.

Jason Mendez / WireImage

Here's what Rob will look like in the year 2038 when he's 75.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Jason Mendez / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Jason Mendez / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Jason Mendez / WireImage

24. Gabrielle Union was born in 1972 and is currently 50 years old.

John Shearer / Getty Images

Here's what Gabrielle will look like in the year 2039 when she's 67.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / John Shearer / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side.

John Shearer / Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / John Shearer / Getty Images

25. John Cho was born in 1972 and is currently 50 years old.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

Here's what John will look like in the year 2055 when he's 83.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

And here's a side-by-side.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

26. Reese Witherspoon was born in 1976 and is currently 46 years old.

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Here's what Reese will look like in the year 2058 when she's 82.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Amy Sussman / WireImage

And here's a side-by-side.

Amy Sussman / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Amy Sussman / WireImage

27. Lastly, Paul Rudd was born in 1969 and is currently 53 years old.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Here's what Paul will look like in the year 2045 when he's 76.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Okay, fine! Here's what Paul will actually look like in the year 2045 when he's 76.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And, just for fun, here's what Paul will look like in the year 2063 when he's 94.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And here's a side-by-side of all three:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Spencer Althouse / FaceApp /

