Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Lady Warrior Volleyball Take 4th At State
The Lady Warriors Volleyball team came into the Wyoming 3A State Tournament as the 4th seed from the West Conference. They left the Wyoming 3A State Volleyball Tournament as the 4th best team in the State of Wyoming. With a win over Wheatland on day 1 that included a 2-0...
mybighornbasin.com
State Swimming And Diving From Laramie For The Lady Warriors
The Lady Warrior Swimming and Diving Team were at the Wyoming 3A State Meet in Laramie this past weekend. The team would compete with 6 swimmers and a diver. DeEtte Hofmann, Maci Newell, Elena Gunderson, Shae Whitlock, McKenna Burns, Keira Warren, and Diver Haley Kinghorn. Worland finished 9th overall in...
mybighornbasin.com
Lady Warrior Volleyball Game 1 vs Wheatland
The Lady Warriors went into the Wyoming 3A State Volleyball Championships as the 4th seed and a regular season record of 14-18-1. The Wheatland Lady Bulldogs won the East Regional Championship and were WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll’s number 3 ranked team with a regular season record of 25-8 overall.
mybighornbasin.com
Burlington/Lovell Secure State Championship Appearances
Both the Lovell Bulldogs (Class 2A) and Burlington Huskies (Class 1A 6-man) have both advanced to their respective title games. Lovell knocked off Cokeville 28-7 in Friday’s Semi-Final. They return to the title game for the 2nd straight year and are looking for their 1st title since 2011. The Bulldogs head into Friday’s State Championship game 10-0 on the season.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
Comments / 0